WPRD2025 | Marilize Jacobs, founder of VocalCord PR and Reputation Management on African stereotyping

For decades, the dominant narratives about Africa have been shaped by stereotypes. Poverty, conflict, corruption, and disease. While these challenges exist, they do not define the continent. Africa is also a land of innovation, economic growth, technological advancement, and cultural richness.

Marilize Jacobs wants African PR professionals to take charge of the African story. Source: Supplied.

Yet, mainstream storytelling often ignores central characters. Women, minorities, and young people – all who could help tell a more complete story.

The problem lies in unethical storytelling. The practice of reinforcing harmful stereotypes while excluding voices that challenge them. To shift perceptions, we must adopt ethical storytelling - a deliberate, nuanced approach that centers African voices, avoids lazy generalisations, and presents the continent in its full complexity.

The power of narratives

A narrative is a collection of stories that shape perceptions over time. The stories we

hear about Africa often paint it as a broken continent in need of saving. But this is

only a fraction of the truth.

Consider these facts:

Africa has some of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The continent leads in mobile money innovation, with platforms like M-Pesa revolutionising financial inclusion.

African women are among the most entrepreneurial globally, yet their stories are often sidelined. Treat yourself by visiting the following site: www.lionessofafrica.com.

Young Africans are driving tech hubs and creative industries

Why, then, do outdated narratives persist? Because they are scalable - easily reproduced for Western audiences accustomed to a single story of Africa. These narratives also influence funding, investment, and policy decisions, often limiting opportunities rather than expanding them.

Case Study 1: The #EndSARS movement. Whose voices eere heard?

In 2020, Nigerian youth led the #EndSARS protests against police brutality. Mainstream international media initially framed the story through the lens of chaos and violence, quoting government officials more than protesters.

An ethical storytelling approach would have:

Centered the voices of young activists.

Explored the movement’s roots in systemic injustice, not just the protests' aftermath.

Avoided imagery that reinforced stereotypes of African unrest.

Instead, many outlets defaulted to a crisis narrative, missing the deeper story of youth agency and digital mobilisation.

Case Study 2: The “hopeless Africa” vs. “rising Africa” dichotomy

Western media often oscillates between two extremes: portraying Africa as either a hopeless case or an emerging frontier for exploitation. Neither is accurate.

For example, when Ebola struck West Africa in 2014, coverage focused on death and despair, ignoring local healthcare workers leading the response. Contrast this with how COVID-19 was reported in Western nations where stories highlighted resilience and community efforts.

An ethical approach would:

Highlight African scientists, doctors, and innovators in crisis reporting.

Avoid dehumanising language (e.g., “disease-ridden,” “war-torn”).

Showcase recovery and local solutions, not just suffering.

How to shift the narrative

1. Use African expert voices

Western commentators often analyse Africa without lived experience. Instead, amplify African economists, journalists, and scholars who provide deeper insights.

2. Consciously avoid stereotypes

Words and images matter. Instead of a starving child in a war zone, show a tech entrepreneur in Lagos or a female farmer using innovation to boost yields.

3. Incorporate authentic voices

Let people tell their own stories. A refugee’s account holds more weight than a distant reporter’s assumptions.

4. Contextualise the story

Africa is 54 countries, not a monolith. Avoid sweeping statements like “Africans believe…” or “Africa needs…”. Instead, specify regions and communities.

5. Mind your language

Use empowering language. Instead of “victims,” say “survivors.” Instead of “aid-dependent,” say “resilient communities.”

6. Protect subjects’ dignity

Would you photograph a European disaster victim the same way as an African one? Ethical storytelling respects all subjects equally.

7. Apply ethical storytelling principles

Avoid sensationalism.

Show agency, not helplessness.

Challenge clichés

Conclusion: Taking back the pen

Africa No Filter’s Ethical Storytelling Principles offer a guide:

Changing Africa’s narrative is not just about adding more African writers—it’s about rewriting the rules of storytelling itself. Ethical storytelling rejects lazy tropes and instead presents a continent of complexity, opportunity, and humanity.

When we shift narratives, we don’t just change perceptions, we change policies, investments, and opportunities. Africa’s story is not one of lack, but of potential. It’s time the world listened.