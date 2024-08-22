Trending
Surfing In South Africa launches first issue
Endorsed by Surfing South Africa (SSA), the national governing body for the sport, the publication will reflect the full scope of the SSA's ecosystem, from groms to grandmasters, grassroots outreach to international qualifiers.
The magazine is a powerful step forward for South African surf media.
The endorsement also ensures official alignment and access to verified contest results, news, and grassroots updates.
"We didn't want just another contest report,” says Surfing In South Africa’s editorial team.
“We wanted to build something with lasting value — a monthly touchpoint, a visual record, a digital place where the full story of South African surfing could unfold.”
From the polished lineups of the Cape to the warm-water beach breaks of KZN, the magazine's mission is to document, connect, and celebrate surfing in all its South African forms.
That includes profiling events big and small, surf clubs and communities, rising talents, seasoned legends, social development projects, and everything in between.
Behind the scenes, the platform brings together a talented crew of photographers, writers, and designers, all people who live and breathe the sport and are deeply connected to the surf zones they cover.
"Our goal is to create an inclusive, credible, and visually striking publication that grows month by month," the editorial team adds.
Issue One is now live. Coverage includes:
- The Tiger's Milk Winter Classic at Muizenberg
- Rip Curl GromSearch Durban
- The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers event
- The inspiring Ilembe Outreach Surfing Initiative in Ballito
