    Anna Wintour 'steps down' as EIC at US Vogue

    Anna Wintour, a towering figure in global fashion, is looking to appoint a new head of editorial content at American Vogue, which she has led for the past 37 years.
    27 Jun 2025
    27 Jun 2025
    Anna Winter with her team. Source: Conde Naste.
    Anna Winter with her team. Source: Conde Naste.

    Wintour, 75, shared the news during a staff meeting on Thursday. The move doesn’t signal her departure—it marks a step up, as she transitions into an even more elevated role within the brand.

    While Wintour will continue in her roles as chief content officer for Condé Nast—overseeing editorial for brands including WIRED, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure, Teen Vogue, Ars Technica, and Them globally—as well as global editorial director for Vogue, Vogue US’s new head of editorial content will lead the magazine’s daily operations across platforms.

    The person who fills that role will report directly to Wintour, in keeping with the heads of editorial content at all Vogues.

