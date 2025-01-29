Audi SA appoints Ricci Birchfield as new head of marketing, product and PR

Audi South Africa has appointed Ricci Birchfield as the company’s new head of marketing, product and public relations, effective 1 February 2025.

Ricci Birchfield is the new head of marketing at Audi SA. Source: Supplied

Next chapter

Birchfield succeeds Tarryn Knight and brings more than 18 years of experience in the automotive industry, specialising in marketing, digital strategy and business transformation. According to the brand, he has an exceptional track record in leading digital initiatives and driving organisational growth, and is well-positioned to take Audi South Africa into its next chapter of progress.

Birchfield's career has been defined by a deep understanding of the automotive industry’s rapidly changing landscape. He has held key roles in both the global and local automotive sectors, serving as head of digital business market rerlations at Audi AG, where he led the communication and collaboration of global digital initiatives for Audi’s digital business in Ingolstadt, Germany. Prior to that, he contributed significantly to Audi South Africa’s brand management and digital transformation, playing an integral role in shaping the company’s marketing strategy.

“We’re thrilled to have Ricci join us in this new role,” says the head of Audi South Africa, Sascha Sauer. “Ricci’s wealth of experience, particularly in digital strategy and transformation, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and evolve in the fast-paced automotive industry. His leadership will play a crucial role in driving our brand’s success and expanding our presence in the South African market.”

Special moment

In his most recent role at Volkswagen Group Africa, he served as head of technology and business strategy, where he was instrumental in accelerating digital transformation across the National Sales Organisation (NSO). His leadership helped develop and implement the NSO business strategy, positioning the company to thrive in an increasingly digital world. His efforts in driving innovation and transformative digital projects have been widely recognised, earning him a place as one of South Africa’s Top 50 Digital Transformation Leaders in both 2023 and 2024.

Birchfield's deep commitment to advancing the automotive industry’s digital future is matched by his passion for creating customer-centric solutions that elevate the Audi experience. His vision for Audi South Africa includes enhancing the customer journey through cutting-edge initiatives and strengthening the brand’s position in the market as a leader in design, performance and digitalisation.

“Coming back into the Audi brand in this role is a special moment for me, not only because of the opportunity to be part of a fantastic team that shapes and strengthens the brand in South Africa, but because I get to work on a brand that truly aligns with my core values,” says Birchfield. “It’s an iconic brand with a progressive spirit. A brand that challenges the status quo. A brand of substance. This is Vorsprung.”