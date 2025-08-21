Boost for community heroes: Iwisa No. 1 raises 2025 competition prize to R400,000

The total prize – which includes training and mentorship support, as well as PR opportunities – for the 2025 Iwisa No. 1 Community Champions Competition has been increased to R400,000. Entries are open until 31 August 2025.

Now in its third year, the competition has been designed to celebrate unsung heroes in communities across South Africa working to solve societal problems, find ways to unlock new impact or overcome systemic challenges.



“With the competition closing on 31 August 2025, we wanted to give social entrepreneurs every reason to apply,” explains Phumzile Nhlapo, Premier senior brand manager: maize, breakfast and pasta.

“This is why we’ve added to the prize money. We’re calling on purpose-driven SMEs and NPOs in Gauteng, Free State, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape that have been in operation for over two years to visit our website and submit their entries.”

Apart from the prize money up for grabs, finalists and winners will also benefit from additional training and business mentorship – tailored to speak to the specific needs of their social enterprises.

“This will focus on the most pressing ‘gaps’ and opportunities they are facing, equipping them with new tools and skills to build and grow their businesses and organisations.”

The annual competition is an extension of Iwisa No. 1’s commitment to support, build and grow the communities in which it operates.

“As a corporate, it is critical that we support businesses that ‘do good’ and empower them to scale and amplify their positive social and environmental impact.”

With limited time remaining to submit applications, local socially-oriented SMEs and NPOs have everything to play – and ultimately – pitch for.

“We’re excited to meet South Africa’s next generation of change-makers and are looking forward to igniting fresh thinking and unlocking new tools that can add real value to their businesses. We encourage you to enter!” Nhlapo concludes.

More details about the competition, including the online entry form, can be found on Iwisa’s website.