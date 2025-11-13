South Africa
    Glamour vs reality: Preparing young professionals for hospitality's demands

    Many young professionals enter hospitality chasing its glamour, only to face long hours and emotional strain behind the scenes. As burnout rises, the industry must confront how it prepares newcomers for the realities of service.
    By Casper Coetzee
    13 Nov 2025
    (Image supplied)
    Hospitality remains one of the most attractive industries for young people entering the workplace. A single visit to a luxury hotel, scenic lodge, or celebrated restaurant can spark the belief that “this is the life”, a career filled with glamour, excitement, beauty and guest appreciation.

    Beyond the guest experience

    Yet this perception is one of the most dangerous mistakes newcomers can make. There is a significant difference between enjoying hospitality as a guest and experiencing it as a worker or business owner.

    The pleasure, comfort and luxury designed for guests often masks the unglamorous reality behind the scenes: long hours, emotional labour, high-pressure environments and the relentless demand to meet a wide range of guest expectations.

    Unlike other industries where clients accept a product or service as-is, hospitality operates on a different principle: every guest arrives with unique needs, demands and interpretations of value, and it is impossible to satisfy them all.

    The result?

    High staff turnover, burnout, stress-related health issues, and the well-documented challenges of substance abuse within the industry. These issues often stem from a fundamental mismatch between expectation and reality at the point of entry.

    Building resilience

    Those who succeed in hospitality do so not because the work is easy, but because they possess a deep, authentic passion for service excellence, and, in many cases, a certain resilience (and perhaps a touch of “crazy”) that enables them to thrive in unpredictable, high-pressure environments.

    For our industry to grow sustainably, organisations and leaders must take responsibility for preparing newcomers for the real nature of hospitality.

    Foundations for a stronger workforce:

    • Realistic induction and orientation into the operational realities behind the scenes
    • Mentorship and resilience-building for young professionals
    • Career guidance that differentiates between guest experience and operational experience
    • Training programmes that emphasise discipline, emotional intelligence and stamina
    • Transparent pathways for progression, acknowledging both the demands and the rewards of the industry

    Hospitality is a remarkable sector, vibrant, dynamic, creative and deeply human. But it is also demanding. It requires dedication, sacrifice and genuine passion. It is, as many seasoned professionals will attest, a magnificent but demanding mistress.

    Those who understand her, respect her, and prepare for her will find lifelong opportunities and immense fulfillment.

    About Casper Coetzee

    educator and curriculum developer at Future Performance Training (FPT Academy)
