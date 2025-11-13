Johannesburg Tourism new executive head to drive city’s tourism strategy

Rendani Khorombi has been appointed Johannesburg Tourism Company's (JTC) executive head of tourism strategic services to include Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and events), visitor information services and tourism development.

Johannesburg Tourism Company (JTC) has appointed Rendani Khorombi as executive head of tourism strategic services. (Image supplied)

With nearly two decades of experience in the tourism sector, Khorombi has built his career within Joburg Tourism, most recently serving as senior manager of the convention and visitor services bureau.

His background spans business events, visitor engagement, destination development, and positioning Johannesburg as a hub for global travellers.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a consistent ability to drive economic impact through tourism, foster long-term partnerships and unlock new tourism niches across Johannesburg.

“I am deeply honoured to take on the role of executive head of tourism strategic services,” says Khorombi.

“Having grown within this organisation and witnessed its continued growth and transformation of Johannesburg’s tourism landscape. I look forward to working with our stakeholders to position our city as a leading global destination for both leisure and business travel.”

A significant milestone

“Rendani’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate Johannesburg as a globally competitive destination,” says Thandubuhle Mgudlwa, Joburg Tourism CEO.

“With extensive experience in Mice, visitor services and tourism development, Rendani’s deep institutional knowledge, strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to excellence make him an ideal leader to steer our tourism strategy into the future.

"We’re confident that under Rendani’s leadership, our tourism strategic services division will continue to thrive, innovate and deliver meaningful value to the city’s economy and its diverse communities.”

Khorombi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Development from the University of Johannesburg and has completed senior leadership programmes at the University of the Witwatersrand (managers' leadership development) and the University of Cape Town (senior leadership development programme).