How SA can shift into the top tier of Mice destinations globally

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) sector’s growth will depend on whether conferences evolve from rigid agendas into immersive experiences. Pictured: Meeting Africa 2025. Source: © Meetings Africa Meetings Africa

South Africa is expected to make some of the biggest gains in the Mice sector in 2025, buoyed by international demand and the country’s renewed commitment to the industry.

The right mix of infrastructure, destination appeal and creative event design can propel South Africa into the top tier of Mice destinations globally.

At Meetings Africa 2025, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille reaffirmed the government’s intention to position Africa as a powerhouse in the sector, growing it well beyond the R120bn it was worth in 2023.

It’s an ambition that could reshape how the world views conferences in South Afri,ca and it hinges on one crucial shift: experiences over agendas.

The new Mice landscape

For years, conferences were formulaic affairs: dark rooms, long presentations and networking reduced to awkward exchanges over filter coffee. But as delegates’ expectations evolve, so too must the events designed for them.

The new Mice landscape is driven by engagement, interaction and moments that make an impression long after the closing keynote.

South Africa’s chance to win lies in building conferences that feel less like chores and more like journeys.

Globally, the most successful events are blurring the lines between work and play.

Fireside chats and panel discussions are no longer one-way broadcasts; they invite active audience participation.

Breakout sessions go beyond spreadsheets and strategy to include activities such as yoga, journaling, or learning to cook a traditional dish with local chefs.

Digital gamification, leaderboards and real-time feedback are turning once-passive delegates into eager contributors.

This is the experience economy making its mark on the boardroom and it’s exactly what international delegates are seeking when they decide where to travel for business.

Twofold opportunity

For South Africa, the opportunity is twofold:

To showcase its unique culture and hospitality. To reimagine conferencing as something vibrant, collaborative and memorable.



That means venues and organisers need to do more than provide AV equipment and catering; they need to curate experiences.

“The shift we’re seeing is clear: delegates no longer want to simply sit and listen; they want to connect, participate and leave inspired,” says Garnet Basson, chief operating officer at The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts.

“We see conferences as opportunities to create experiences that spark ideas and relationships long after the event has ended.

“This is what keeps delegates coming back and what will set South Africa apart on the global stage,” adds Basson.

