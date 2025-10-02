South Africa
Tourism MICE
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comaHead Marketing ServicesCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    How SA can shift into the top tier of Mice destinations globally

    The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) sector’s growth will depend on whether conferences evolve from being rigid agendas into immersive experiences.
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) sector’s growth will depend on whether conferences evolve from rigid agendas into immersive experiences. Pictured: Meeting Africa 2025. Source: © Meetings Africa
    The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) sector’s growth will depend on whether conferences evolve from rigid agendas into immersive experiences. Pictured: Meeting Africa 2025. Source: © Meetings Africa Meetings Africa

    South Africa is expected to make some of the biggest gains in the Mice sector in 2025, buoyed by international demand and the country’s renewed commitment to the industry.

    The right mix of infrastructure, destination appeal and creative event design can propel South Africa into the top tier of Mice destinations globally.

    At Meetings Africa 2025, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille reaffirmed the government’s intention to position Africa as a powerhouse in the sector, growing it well beyond the R120bn it was worth in 2023.

    It’s an ambition that could reshape how the world views conferences in South Afri,ca and it hinges on one crucial shift: experiences over agendas.

    The new Mice landscape

    For years, conferences were formulaic affairs: dark rooms, long presentations and networking reduced to awkward exchanges over filter coffee. But as delegates’ expectations evolve, so too must the events designed for them.

    The new Mice landscape is driven by engagement, interaction and moments that make an impression long after the closing keynote.

    South Africa’s chance to win lies in building conferences that feel less like chores and more like journeys.

    Globally, the most successful events are blurring the lines between work and play.

    Fireside chats and panel discussions are no longer one-way broadcasts; they invite active audience participation.

    Breakout sessions go beyond spreadsheets and strategy to include activities such as yoga, journaling, or learning to cook a traditional dish with local chefs.

    Digital gamification, leaderboards and real-time feedback are turning once-passive delegates into eager contributors.

    This is the experience economy making its mark on the boardroom and it’s exactly what international delegates are seeking when they decide where to travel for business.

    Twofold opportunity

    For South Africa, the opportunity is twofold:

    1. To showcase its unique culture and hospitality.

    2. To reimagine conferencing as something vibrant, collaborative and memorable.

    That means venues and organisers need to do more than provide AV equipment and catering; they need to curate experiences.

    “The shift we’re seeing is clear: delegates no longer want to simply sit and listen; they want to connect, participate and leave inspired,” says Garnet Basson, chief operating officer at The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts.

    “We see conferences as opportunities to create experiences that spark ideas and relationships long after the event has ended.

    “This is what keeps delegates coming back and what will set South Africa apart on the global stage,” adds Basson.

    The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts’ latest venture in Gqeberha, The Capital Boardwalk which is due to open in March 2026.

    Read more: Business tourism, incentives, conferences, Patricia de Lille, meetings, mice, business travel, conferences and exhibitions
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz