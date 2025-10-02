SA Tourism COO appointed acting CEO

SA Tourism COO Darryl Erasmus has been appointed acting CEO of the entity amid ongoing controversy surrounding the dissolution of the former Board by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille.

De Lille’s spokesperson Aldrin Sampear said Erasmus was confirmed as Acting CEO after the recommendation was made by the interim Board, as stated in Daily Southern and Eastern Africa Tourism update.

“His appointment follows the suspension of former CEO Nombulelo Guliwe by members of the former Board.

“The Board was subsequently dissolved by De Lille, who maintains that the decision was made in contravention of the Tourism Act and Board Charter,” says the article.

Members of the disbanded Board are taking legal action against De Lille in the North Gauteng High Court, calling for her decision to be declared unlawful, that it be set aside and that the former Board is reinstated.

The case is set to be heard on 14 October.

Erasmus was appointed COO in January this year. Previousl,y he worked for SA Tourism as chief quality assurance officer in the Tourism Grading Council business unit.