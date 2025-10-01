South Africa
    Unlocking opportunities: How TGCSA’s Basic Quality Verification empowers emerging tourism businesses

    Issued by Tourism Grading Council of South Africa
    1 Oct 2025
    1 Oct 2025
    Elevating small and rural establishments through quality assurance and market access
    Unlocking opportunities: How TGCSA&#x2019;s Basic Quality Verification empowers emerging tourism businesses

    For many small and emerging tourism businesses, recognition can be elusive. While full TGCSA star grading (1–5 stars, including 5-star premium) sets the benchmark for quality, the Basic Quality Verification (BQV) programme provides a clear path for establishments to demonstrate quality, gain visibility, and prepare for the busy summer season.

    BQV provides establishments that may not meet full grading criteria a structured way to achieve recognition. By verifying basic safety, cleanliness, and service standards, smaller operators can deliver reliable, high-quality experiences. It’s a stepping stone into the formal tourism sector - opening doors to credibility, market visibility, and resources previously reserved for fully graded properties.

    Supporting growth and inclusivity

    Beyond compliance, BQV focuses on sustainability and economic empowerment. Participating businesses gain access to training programmes, mentorship, and developmental support, helping them enhance operations, attract clientele, and grow their workforce. The programme also prioritises youth, women, and people with disabilities, fostering inclusive growth where tourism can have a transformative impact.

    Practical benefits for operators

    • Market access: Verified establishments can participate in national campaigns and connect with South African Tourism’s strategic platforms.
    • Operational support: Guidance on management, marketing, and service delivery.
    • Credibility and confidence: Guests can trust that even smaller establishments meet recognised standards, building loyalty and repeat business.

    A real-world impact

    Through the BQV programme, emerging accommodations are better equipped to meet guest expectations, operate efficiently, and connect with broader tourism networks.

    These improvements help operators grow sustainably, attract more visitors, and contribute to the strength of South Africa’s tourism economy.

    Empowering South Africa’s tourism future

    Through BQV, TGCSA ensures that the benefits of grading are accessible to all operators capable of delivering safe, welcoming, and memorable experiences.

    Supporting small and rural establishments strengthens the foundation of South African tourism - building a competitive, credible, and inclusive industry for years to come.

