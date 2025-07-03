Minister De Lille addresses SA Tourism tender allegations

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has issued a statement in response to reports of serious procurement irregularities at South African Tourism, which are linked to tenders for hosting flagship trade events.

Source: Archive | Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille

The allegations, first reported by City Press and News24, have dominated headlines since the weekend, raising concerns over public accountability within the tourism sector.

"I have noted with deep concern the media reports published by City Press and News24 on the allegations of serious procurement irregularities at South African Tourism, specifically relating to tenders linked to the hosting of flagship trade events," said De Lille.

“I take these allegations extremely seriously. Tourism is a vital part of our economy, and we must uphold the highest standards of ethical governance and public accountability.”

Clarification on tender status

De Lille confirmed that she had been informed by South African Tourism that no tender to the value of R100m had been awarded.

She further stated: "South African Tourism commissioned two independent firms (Chapu Chartered Accountants and Abacus Financial Crime Advisory) to conduct a probity and forensic review of the tender process.

"Their findings were received, reviewed, and informed internal consequence management actions. I have been informed by South African Tourism that the cost of both audits were less than R1m."

According to a Tourism Update report, the audits were allegedly commissioned after scoring by bid evaluation committee members was manipulated in favour of a particular service provider.

SA Tourism has denied turning a blind eye, asserting that action was taken through internal consequence management and disciplinary processes, while stressing that no single R100m tender was ever awarded.

Disciplinary actions in progress

“Officials implicated in procedural violations were removed from procurement committees as part of an internal disciplinary process initiated in 2024. Disciplinary processes are underway,” the statement continued.

De Lille addressed claims that South African Tourism denied the existence of the forensic reports: “Media claims that South African Tourism denied the existence of the reports are misleading. At no point were the reports denied; rather, the matter is under legal processes as the completeness and admissibility of certain findings were contested.”

Ministerial briefing delays

Lastly, the Minister noted concern that she had not been timeously briefed on the media inquiry regarding the matter.

“It is regrettable that I was not briefed on the media inquiry from City Press at the time it was received. I have since requested a further briefing from the South African Tourism Board and expect full cooperation in ensuring transparency going forward,” De Lille concluded.

Allegations around tourism monitors tender

Separate procurement concerns have also surfaced relating to the Department of Tourism’s R174.5m Tourism Monitors Programme (TMP).

According to BusinessTech, a manipulated tender process is alleged around a contract awarded for work at KwaZulu-Natal’s Ezemvelo Nature Reserve.

A bidder who initially led scoring was later sidelined after the department controversially amended tender requirements, allowing a previously disqualified company to secure the contract. The department has confirmed these allegations are under investigation.

A Travel and Tour World report similarly flagged concerns, stating that the alleged irregularities have raised unease within the sector about how safety tenders intended to protect tourists and empower unemployed youth are being managed.

The publication also noted that opposition parties have called for a full audit of the Tourism Monitors Programme and tighter oversight over tender processes.