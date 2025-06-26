How South African travel patterns are changing in 2025

Tourism in South Africa is undergoing a shift and is no longer defined by passive getaways or one-size-fits-all packages. The modern South African traveller is mobile-first, experience-driven, and increasingly values authenticity and flexibility in their journeys. A recent survey conducted by consumer insights agency KLA, in partnership with YouGov Profiles, unpacks this further.

Tech is non-negotiable

84% of South Africans say a phone or tablet improves their travel experience. This sentiment has remained stable since 2021, reinforcing that mobile technology is now embedded across every stage of the travel lifecycle, from research and bookings to navigation, reviews, translation, and communication. Mobile can no longer be treated as a feature, it must be the foundation. Websites, booking engines, loyalty apps, and in-destination tools need to be seamless, fast, and user-friendly, as a smooth mobile experience directly enhances brand engagement.

Cultural immersion over checklists

South Africans are increasingly prioritising travel that offers a sense of belonging and deeper exploration, with 81% agreeing that 'you can only truly get to know a country by experiencing it’s culture', which is up from 78.5% in 2023. This shows a shift toward experiences that include local cuisine, community interaction, and authentic stories that go beyond typical tourist attractions. It also aligns with the broader global movement toward ‘slow travel’, where visitors spend more time in fewer places, building meaningful connections along the way.

The travel bug has bitten

79% of participants described themselves as 'passionate about travelling'. While this figure peaked slightly in 2024, it continues to rank among the top sentiments in 2025, highlighting that the travel bug has bitten and presents an opportunity for businesses to tap into an enduring emotional drive through campaigns that emphasise personal growth, shared memories, and the joy of discovery.

People like to plan

76% of South Africans say they enjoy researching and planning their holidays, significantly up from 72% in 2023. Planning is no longer seen as a chore but rather part of the fun, often sparked by Instagram inspiration, travel TikToks, or deep dives into Google reviews. This calls for curated guides, visual content, itinerary tools, and inspirational blogs that help simplify the process and empower travellers to shape their own experiences.

Active holidays are in

Leisure doesn’t mean laziness – 62% of respondents say they prefer holidays that include planned activities like food tours, workshops, hikes, and cultural classes – a shift away from beach-and-drink style vacations to experiences that engage both the mind and body. Experiences should be front and centre, with partnerships across local guides, activity hosts, and wellness practitioners to create packages that offer travellers a balance of fun and fulfilment.

Be spontaneous

One of the most noticeable shifts in South African travel behaviour between 2021 and 2025 is the rise in last-minute bookings. In 2025, 40% of travellers say they 'usually wait for last-minute deals rather than book early', up from 31% in 2021. This is due to economic caution, remote work flexibility, and the growing impact of real-time social media promotions. Travel businesses should look at embracing agility – for example, flash deals, mobile push notifications, and geo-targeted ads that connect with spontaneous travellers the moment they’re ready to book.

Off the beaten track

46% of South Africans say they enjoy going off the beaten track when they travel. These travellers aren’t looking for luxury resorts, they want moments, like a remote hike, a hidden vineyard, or a quiet stargazing spot. Travel businesses tapping into this market should focus on storytelling, reviews, and authentic photography to highlight what makes lesser-known experiences truly special.

The evolving role of leisure

About 70% of South Africans in 2025 say they spend their leisure time on hobbies and interests, suggesting that holidays are increasingly seen as extensions of personal passions, whether that’s photography, food, yoga, cycling, or something else entirely. Travel is no longer just about escape but about doing more of what people love. For destinations and services, this is a cue to connect with someone’s identity or passion point, promote it as a lifestyle match. Personalisation isn’t just a nice-to-have – it’s what drives loyalty and booking intent.

In conclusion

The data reveals a clear picture – travel in 2025 is personalised, tech-enabled, and value-driven. South African travellers are more intentional, prepared, and open to unique, transformative experiences. To keep pace, travel businesses must respond with smarter, human-centred offerings. This begins with enhancing the mobile experience, ensuring a seamless, mobile-first user journey from discovery to review. It also involves packaging immersive activities rather than just destinations and providing tools, content, and inspiration to help travellers organise their trips easily.

Flexibility is crucial, with expectations for easy rescheduling, cancellations, and last-minute options. There is a demand for hidden gems and lesser-known destinations, which can be highlighted through storytelling and influencer partnerships. Finally, tapping into people's interests, such as hobbies, skills, and wellness goals, can transform a standard holiday into something personally meaningful.

Travel in South Africa today is no longer about ticking boxes or collecting postcard moments, it’s about connection to culture, self, and others. Businesses that recognise this shift and evolve quickly will turn casual visitors into lifelong ambassadors. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

Methodology:

Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. With data collected daily, YouGov Profiles gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ world.



Dataset: 2025-05-18/ 2023-05-14/2021-05-16



Population: South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+



Sample size: 2025 n=1768/ 2023 n=5991/2021 n=5777



