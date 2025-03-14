How South African youth are shaping the future of marketing

Millennials and Gen Z in South Africa aren’t just influencing marketing, they’re fundamentally reshaping it. With a digital-first mindset, sharp radar for inauthenticity, and growing expectations around brand values, this group is driving a shift in how businesses connect and communicate.

Consumer insights agency KLA, in partnership with YouGov Profiles, has unpacked the evolving preferences of 18 to 34-year-olds, highlighting what’s driving brand resonance in this market.

In South Africa, over 10 million connected millennials and Gen Z consumers are setting the pace. They expect transparency, value diversity, and reward brands that show up with substance. The data reveals that it’s not just about what this group wants to see, but how they want to feel, and brands that understand that emotional layer are the ones gaining traction

Key trends driving youth marketing influence

Real representation wins attention 71% of SA youth say they like seeing real-looking people in advertisements, showing a strong demand for authenticity over airbrushed perfection. The polished, overproduced ad is losing its shine, and raw, relatable, diverse content resonates more deeply with youth audiences. Young South Africans prefer ads that move, respond and reflect real life 68% of SA youth say that billboards featuring dynamic content, like breaking news, grab their attention. It’s a reminder that this generation isn’t tuning out advertising altogether, they’re just more selective about what earns their time. Real-world relevance matters. Half of young consumers trust what they see on posters and billboards, and they’re especially drawn to messaging that feels timely and alive. There is a clear preference for tech-driven storytelling, where static visuals give way to movement, interactivity, and context. Billboards that reflect real life are more likely to land. Brand activism must be backed by action 68% of SA youth prefer brands that get involved in social issues. Aligning to the national average, this represents a majority. For youth, activism must feel intentional and supported by real initiatives, not just seasonal campaigns. Freedom of expression over brand conservatism 67% of SA youth believe companies and their brands should be free to express opinions, even on polarising topics. This supports the idea that silence is not neutral. Brands are being challenged to stand for something or risk being seen as outdated or indifferent.

To win with youth audiences, brands must switch from transactional marketing to transformational messaging.

Elevate representation Cast real people, not idealised models.



Showcase diversity in body type, gender identity, and life experience. Embrace experiential, not just digital Youth are aware of ads in places you wouldn’t expect.



Focus on real-world visibility through immersive brand presence. Stay current, stay moving Integrate real-time content into digital out-of-home and social media.



Make use of motion, storylines, and contextual triggers. Align with purpose and prove it Partner with causes and communities long-term.



Make social change measurable and visible. Be brave, not bland Express opinions on key issues when they align with your brand.

Silence can erode trust faster than making the wrong statement.

South African youth are more than just a demographic, they’re a catalyst for a new kind of marketing. One rooted in realness, relevance, and responsibility. Brands that want to thrive must stop targeting youth and start collaborating with them on values, on visibility, and on vision. When young consumers feel seen, heard, and respected, they don’t just engage – they advocate. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

Methodology

Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. With data collected daily, YouGov Profiles gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ world.

Dataset: South Africa: 2025-05-11

Population: South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18 to 34

Sample size: n=1004