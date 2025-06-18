#Cannes2025 Media Person of the Year to Amazon president and CEO
He will join the ranks of past recipients that include notable figures such as Salar Kamangar of YouTube, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Eric Schmidt of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, and Steve Ballmer of Microsoft.
Shaping the future of media
This Award recognises an individual who has made a significant impact on the creative communications industry and who stands as an influential figure within the global media landscape.
The Media Person of the Year Award is given to those who not only excel within the media industry but also drive innovation, creativity and a forward-thinking vision that shapes the future of media.
Jassy’s leadership at Amazon has been instrumental in transforming the company into one of the most influential and innovative media platforms in the world.
Visionary leadership
Philip Thomas, Lions chair, explains that historically, each year, Cannes Lions has honoured outstanding leaders who have reshaped the media industry.
“This year, we are proud to recognise Andy Jassy and the entire Amazon organisation.
“Not only is Amazon the largest media platform globally, but it has also set new standards for scale, creativity, and influence, effectively creating a new model for media.
“Andy’s visionary leadership continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in media, and we are excited to honour him for his extraordinary contributions,” says Thomas.
Jassy will be on stage for a fireside chat before being presented with the Award during the Awards Show later.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Related
3 Insights from #Cannes2025 on the world of AI-powered advertising 1 hour #Cannes2025: Craft and Entertainment winners (updated) 21 hours Zanele Kabane to represent South Africa at Cannes Young Lions Festival through Open Chair 1 day #CannesLions2025: Joe Public adds two more shortlistings 1 day #Cannes2025: Joe Public delivers SA's first metal 1 day #Cannes2025: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Razor PR feature in Engagement Lions shortlists 2 days