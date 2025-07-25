More #WPRDAY2025
George building collapse: Tribunal finds engineer who signed off plans guilty on five charges
One of these includes a “misrepresentation of academic qualifications and competency”.
The engineer will be charged with five counts related to failing to comply with relevant legislation governing the industry, including the Engineering Profession Act, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act, the National Environmental Management Act, and the Employment Equity Act.
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
Source: Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.
Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
