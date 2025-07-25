South Africa
    George building collapse: Tribunal finds engineer who signed off plans guilty on five charges

    The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, that “an ECSA-registered person”, implicated in the tragic structural collapse of a building in George on 6 May 2024, had been found guilty of five contraventions of the law.
    25 Jul 2025
    25 Jul 2025
    Source: Supplied. An architect’s impression of the apartment blocks that were to be called 75 Victoria that collapsed during construction.
    Source: Supplied. An architect’s impression of the apartment blocks that were to be called 75 Victoria that collapsed during construction.

    One of these includes a “misrepresentation of academic qualifications and competency”.

    The engineer will be charged with five counts related to failing to comply with relevant legislation governing the industry, including the Engineering Profession Act, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act, the National Environmental Management Act, and the Employment Equity Act.

    Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Let's do Biz