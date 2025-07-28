WorldNatureConservationDay: AI and nature conservation

Today marks World Nature Conservation Day, a day that reminds us of the critical demand to protect our natural resources and biodiversity. As it is widely adopted in all other fields, AI is proving to be a powerful enabler of environmental protection, from mitigating tailings dam risks to safeguarding rhinos and other vulnerable species from poaching.

Image credit: Google DeepMind on Pexels

What makes this shift particularly compelling is the crossover between sectors. Technologies originally developed to monitor industrial risks in mining environments are now helping rangers and conservationists detect and respond to threats in real time.

Alastair Bovim, CEO of Insight Terra and a technical advisor and board member of Nightjar, a social benefit enterprise, says this evolution demonstrates how tools created for operational safety in commercial enterprises are also applicable to support nature conservation.

Ecological loss affects economy

In 2024, South Africa lost 420 rhinos to poaching, pushing the total past 12,000 since 2008. Illegal wildlife trafficking — estimated at $20bn globally — continues to devastate vulnerable species and the communities working to protect them.

Roughly 100 park rangers are killed each year, often in the line of duty protecting endangered species.

Nature loss is not just ecological - it’s economic.

Biodiversity-based tourism contributes R27.7bn annually to South Africa’s GDP, sustaining thousands of jobs, while mining remains a major economic pillar, employing approximately 4% of the national workforce.

Yet, without safeguards, industrial activity can have long-term environmental consequences.

In Kitwe, Zambia, earlier this year, a tailings dam failure released the equivalent of 28 Olympic swimming pools of toxic waste into surrounding ecosystems, polluting the local water supply and devastating the surrounding community, wildlife, and livestock.

Disasters like this underscore the urgent need for both preventative action and real-time environmental monitoring.

“Whether it's managing environmental risk at a mine or protecting biodiversity in a national park, the principle is the same: the earlier we detect a threat, the better our chances of responding effectively,” explains Bovim.

Conservation and tech

This convergence of conservation and technology is attracting forward-looking investment. Climate-conscious investors such as Fireball Capital and E3 Capital view scalable, AI-powered conservation as a long-term investment in sustainability.

“Funding AI for environmental protection isn’t optional, it’s foundational,” says Paula Mokwena, CEO of Fireball Capital.

“We’re proud to back African-led solutions that harness technology to simultaneously address climate challenges, preserve biodiversity, and build long-term resilience.”

Today’s challenges call for new tools. AI, once limited to industrial optimisation, is now supporting those working on the front lines of conservation, environmental remediation, and ecosystem protection.

Equipping rangers, conservationists, and environmental professionals with intelligent early warning systems helps direct timely human action to safeguard ecosystems and preserve our collective natural heritage.

On this World Nature Conservation Day, Bovim reminds us that digital innovation, used thoughtfully, can empower rangers, scientists, and communities alike.

“When risk is identified early, action is taken swiftly, and data is shared transparently, we move closer to a world where people and nature can thrive together,” he concludes.