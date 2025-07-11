Data centres evolve to tackle AI's energy surge

As more people use AI technologies, data centres are challenged to find solutions, which is forcing tech giants to rethink their data centre strategies.

Image credit: Christina Morillo on Pexels

Indeed, how can an industry undergoing such transformation also shift gears at full speed? Fortunately, as data centres research, plan, and implement change, several options are emerging which include optimising design and infrastructure for efficiency, cooling, as well as management systems.

Power consumption at unprecedented levels

AI is increasingly vital in streamlining tech-driven tasks, but it's well-known that the energy trade-off is immense. The Electric Power Research Institute reports that a typical AI query consumes 10 times the electricity of a traditional internet search, with AI-generated music, photos, and videos demanding even more power.

With 5.45 billion internet users, AI adoption is driving power consumption to unprecedented levels. AI’s computing capacity is expected to double every 100 days, increasing global energy consumption linked to AI by 26% to 36% annually.

This extreme demand necessitates innovation, which has seen data centre executives working hard to adjust and modify strategies and identify solutions to improve efficiency while maintaining reliability.

Preparing data centres for the future

The rise of AI compels data centres to upgrade rack configurations, cooling systems, software management, and power optimisation technologies:

Rack configuration

AI workloads require thoughtful space planning to accommodate advanced cooling systems and increased infrastructure footprints.

Here, large AI training models are driving a shift towards higher rack power densities. High-density racks house more servers in a smaller area, enhancing computing power without increasing space.

Modular rack systems enable scalability, allowing rapid adaptation to evolving AI power requirements without costly overhauls. However, as computing demands rise, traditional cooling methods struggle to maintain optimal temperatures.

Integration of liquid cooling

AI-driven hardware generates significant heat, necessitating more efficient cooling systems. Traditional air cooling often fails to manage these thermal demands effectively

Liquid cooling offers a viable alternative, improving thermal management and extending equipment lifespan. Hybrid cooling solutions that combine air and liquid cooling are also gaining traction, ensuring flexibility and performance optimisation.

Flexible power distribution

Higher-density workloads require more robust power distribution. Data centres are adopting advanced uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and scalable power solutions for reliable energy delivery.

Racks are being equipped with power distribution units (PDUs) that handle higher wattages and allow dynamic power allocation. Collaboration with utility companies is also increasing, helping data centres implement demand response programmes and leverage renewable energy options.

Leveraging waste heat

As data centres expand to support AI, they are also repurposing waste heat to improve efficiency. Waste heat can be used to warm nearby buildings, such as homes, offices, and public spaces.

Examples include:

Google’s data centre in Hamina, Finland, which supplies excess heat to a nearby paper mill, improving efficiency.



Equinix’s Paris data centre, which directs waste heat to warm the Olympic swimming pools at the Paris Olympic Aquatic Centre.



Multiple data centres are implementing initiatives to make use of excess heat for indoor agriculture or greenhouses that require warm air to grow crops in a wide variety of areas.

Strategic changes

As AI adoption accelerates, data centres must remain agile. Strategic changes in facility design, power efficiency, cooling systems, and management practices are essential to maintaining peak performance.

Every data centre operator must ask: Is our infrastructure future-ready? Before implementing major changes, a thorough evaluation of existing infrastructure, tools, and processes is necessary to identify key areas for improvement. High-impact zones should be prioritised to maximise efficiency gains.

Investing in scalable, future-proof solutions ensures long-term adaptability. Engaging stakeholders and industry experts early in the process helps align strategies with business objectives.