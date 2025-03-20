Healthcare Medtech
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

CANSAStoneJNPRNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    How AI note-taking can ease health’s documentation fatigue

    Embracing technology in healthcare is helping practitioners improve efficiency. Tools like Nora AI, which capture doctor-patient conversations in real-time and automatically generate structured clinical notes, are helping to ease clinicians' documentation fatigue.
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Nora AI
    Image credit: Nora AI
    click to enlarge

    “Our goal is simple,” says James Gordon, co-founder and COO of Nora AI.

    “We want to give doctors back their time. Nora AI reduces friction in the clinical workflow, integrates with existing electronic health record systems, and ensures that documentation is complete, well-structured, and consistent.”

    Pivoting to health tech

    Originally developed as an educational tool to auto-generate study materials from various resources, Nora AI pivoted into the health tech space when Healthbridge identified its potential to solve a growing clinician pain point: documentation fatigue.

    Healthbridge integrated Nora AI into its Healthbridge Clinical platform.

    “This isn’t theoretical innovation,” says Luis da Silva, CEO of Healthbridge.

    “Nora AI is already reducing burnout, improving documentation quality, and helping clinicians focus on what matters most: patient care.”

    Improving healthcare delivery

    Cross-sector partnerships are crucial for scaling health technology solutions and improving healthcare delivery.

    “By pairing health tech infrastructure with AI applications, the ecosystem becomes more agile, efficient, and scalable, benefitting medical practitioners and patients alike,” says Da Silva.

    It is also invaluable in emerging markets, where legacy systems and resource constraints call for more flexible and intelligent design.

    “Across the African continent, where many healthcare systems still rely on paper-based processes and fragmented supply chains, AI-powered solutions offer a leapfrog opportunity.

    “Given clinician shortages, inconsistent data capture, and limited access to care, the case for ambient AI is even more compelling,” Gordon says.

    Growing health tech market

    Investors are taking notice, and with Africa's health tech market projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2024 to 2030, a new generation of African startups is using technology to reimagine healthcare access, equity, and efficiency.

    “This is what we mean by AI with purpose,” concludes Da Silva.

    “It’s not about hype or disruption for its own sake. It’s about building tools that work in the background to make people’s lives better, starting with the clinicians who keep healthcare running.”

    Read more: Technology, Artificial Intelligence, AI, healthcare
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz