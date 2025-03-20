How AI note-taking can ease health’s documentation fatigue

Embracing technology in healthcare is helping practitioners improve efficiency. Tools like Nora AI, which capture doctor-patient conversations in real-time and automatically generate structured clinical notes, are helping to ease clinicians' documentation fatigue.

“Our goal is simple,” says James Gordon, co-founder and COO of Nora AI.

“We want to give doctors back their time. Nora AI reduces friction in the clinical workflow, integrates with existing electronic health record systems, and ensures that documentation is complete, well-structured, and consistent.”

Pivoting to health tech

Originally developed as an educational tool to auto-generate study materials from various resources, Nora AI pivoted into the health tech space when Healthbridge identified its potential to solve a growing clinician pain point: documentation fatigue.

Healthbridge integrated Nora AI into its Healthbridge Clinical platform.

“This isn’t theoretical innovation,” says Luis da Silva, CEO of Healthbridge.

“Nora AI is already reducing burnout, improving documentation quality, and helping clinicians focus on what matters most: patient care.”

Improving healthcare delivery

Cross-sector partnerships are crucial for scaling health technology solutions and improving healthcare delivery.

“By pairing health tech infrastructure with AI applications, the ecosystem becomes more agile, efficient, and scalable, benefitting medical practitioners and patients alike,” says Da Silva.

It is also invaluable in emerging markets, where legacy systems and resource constraints call for more flexible and intelligent design.

“Across the African continent, where many healthcare systems still rely on paper-based processes and fragmented supply chains, AI-powered solutions offer a leapfrog opportunity.

“Given clinician shortages, inconsistent data capture, and limited access to care, the case for ambient AI is even more compelling,” Gordon says.

Growing health tech market

Investors are taking notice, and with Africa's health tech market projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2024 to 2030, a new generation of African startups is using technology to reimagine healthcare access, equity, and efficiency.

“This is what we mean by AI with purpose,” concludes Da Silva.

“It’s not about hype or disruption for its own sake. It’s about building tools that work in the background to make people’s lives better, starting with the clinicians who keep healthcare running.”