Healthcare Medtech
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

StoneJNPRNorth-West University (NWU)Skin RenewalHarmony ClinicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Stellenbosch University to explore AI-powered TB testing

    Researchers from Stellenbosch University (SU) have joined a global study examining the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing the diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB).
    25 Jun 2025
    25 Jun 2025
    Image credit: Fotos on Unsplash
    Image credit: Fotos on Unsplash

    The project aims to develop and test an algorithm that will enable healthcare workers at primary care facilities to detect likely TB cases using a handheld ultrasound device and smartphone.

    Investigating ultrasound-led TB recognition

    “TB remains the world’s deadliest infectious disease, yet it is massively underdiagnosed,” explains Professor Grant Theron, professor in clinical mycobacteriology and epidemiology at SU and the trial coordinator.

    “A major challenge is that we often test the wrong people at the wrong time. Many patients undergo unnecessary testing, while others who desperately need it never receive proper screening. There’s an urgent need for accessible, affordable, and scalable diagnostic tools for TB triage.”

    The project, titled ‘Computer-assisted diagnosis with lung ultrasound for community-based pulmonary tuberculosis triage in Benin, Mali and South Africa’ (CAD LUS4TB), involves a consortium of 10 health and research institutions across Africa and Europe.

    The European Union’s Global Health EDCTP3 Joint Undertakings has provided €10m (over R200m) in funding.

    The study will include 3,000 adult patients to investigate ultrasound-led TB recognition using AI in TB triage and management. The goal is to improve access to TB screening that can rule out TB disease among symptomatic adult patients at the primary healthcare level.

    “Point-of-care lung ultrasound employs sensitive, handheld imaging devices capable of detecting body abnormalities, including those characteristic of TB,” Theron explains. “

    AI's unprecedented opportunities

    Previously, this technology was limited by the need for specialised expertise to interpret images. However, AI now offers unprecedented opportunities to automate image classification, allowing minimally trained health workers to quickly and easily determine which patients require further testing.

    “CAD LUS4TB therefore, introduces a much-needed, specimen-free diagnostic test in the fight against TB.”

    In collaboration with European partners, SU will also develop and validate the machine learning algorithms with the involvement of Professor Thomas Niesler’s digital signal processing group in SU’s Faculty of Engineering.

    Researchers will develop the novel algorithm to be compatible with portable ultrasound devices that connect to smartphones. The technology will automatically assess ultrasound images for TB indicators and will be packaged into a user-friendly mobile application for widespread deployment.

    The project begins on 1 September 2025 under the co-leadership of Dr Veronique Suttels from The Swiss Federal Technology Institute of Lausanne Laboratory for Intelligent Global Health and Humanitarian Technologies, and Professor Ablo Prudence Wachinou from the National Teaching Centre for Pneumology and Tuberculosis in Benin.

    The CAD LUS4TB consortium focuses on generating population-specific evidence and advocating for the integration of computer-assisted diagnosis (CAD) using AI to support the implementation of lung ultrasound in healthcare policy.

    Read more: Stellenbosch University, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz