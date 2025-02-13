ICT 4th Industrial Revolution
    New report shows disconnect between AI innovation and workforce readiness

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    13 Feb 2025
    A new report from NTT Data highlights a concerning "responsibility gap" in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The report – The AI Responsibility Gap: Why Leadership is the Missing Link – is based on a Jigsaw Research survey of over 2,300 business leaders across 34 countries. It reveals a disconnect between the rapid pace of AI innovation and the readiness of organisations to manage its ethical, social, and security implications.
    Source: /Unsplash
    Source: Colin+Meg/Unsplash

    One of the key findings is the lack of workforce preparedness for the rise of AI, particularly generative AI (GenAI).

    While businesses are investing heavily in GenAI, they are not sufficiently training their employees on its ethical use and potential risks.

    This is leading to a situation where innovation is outpacing responsibility, potentially exposing companies to security breaches, reputational damage, and regulatory challenges.

    The report surfaced an urgent need for organisations to prioritise employee education and training on the ethical use of GenAI.

    Better leadership in the face of AI

    It also calls for clear leadership guidance on balancing innovation with responsibility, as well as the establishment of dedicated teams to oversee GenAI governance.

    "The rapid advancement of AI, especially GenAI, is creating both exciting opportunities and complex challenges," says NTT Data CEO, Abhijit Dubey.

    It is crucial for organizations to bridge the responsibility gap by investing in workforce readiness, ethical frameworks, and strong leadership. Only then can we harness the full potential of AI while ensuring its responsible development and deployment.

    This report could serve as a wake-up call for business leaders to prioritise responsible AI governance.

    By addressing the workforce readiness gap and building a culture of ethical AI development, companies can position themselves for long-term success in the age of AI.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
