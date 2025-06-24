Caprisa condemns fake news incident involving its director

Top stories
More news
Levi’s and Nike partner in new sportswear collaboration
RAPT BizTrendsTV: Heidi Patmore – Digital wallets: A gamechanger
Danette Breitenbach 8 hours
Award-winning ambition: Attic Rush claims Gold for Unilever Professional campaign at 2025 MAA
#Exclusive: Darren Morris | Reels rule now, but only storytelling wins
SuperSport’s stalwart Phumlani Msibi – “Coach, thoughts please?” - passes away
#Orchids&Onions: Dromex tugs at the heartstrings, Sars does bad AI job
Brendan Seery 1 day
Jet opens new flagship store in Canal Walk
#Cannes2025: Young Lions TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris' team win Silver Lion
Danette Breitenbach 20 Jun 2025
#UpcyclingDay: How local women breathe new life into bread bags
Investors react to news of Iran-Israel ceasefire
Last chance to apply for the 2025 Mamandla Fellowship
Landmark decision in Cape Town as 150 Buitengracht project approved
Africa’s hospitality boom: Are we building fast enough?
Robin Fredericks 7 hours