Caprisa condemns fake news incident involving its director

The Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa) has strongly condemned a recent incident of misinformation and fake news involving its director, Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

Image supplied.

In the fake video – currently circulating on social media sites and other communication applications – Karim is purported to be spreading inaccurate information about Covid-19 vaccines and their related side effects.

Karim has refuted the contents of the video in its entirety, reiterating that Covid-19 vaccines are indeed safe.

In a statement, the centre also indicated that neither Karim nor Caprisa have endorsed any medicines for any company.

“Standing by our commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of the public based on accurate and trusted scientific research, Caprisa urges members of the public to verify all health claims, to refrain from sharing misinformation and to report it as fake immediately,” it said.

The centre has also offered guidance in identifying misinformation:

Refer to credible sources such as Caprisa, Sahpra, the Department of Health or your trusted registered healthcare professional, for accurate health information and to verify the authenticity of health claims, products and possible actions that are being recommended.



Report any instances of fake news found online directly to the hosting social media platform i.e. X, Facebook, TikTok, etc.



Refrain from sharing fake news images, videos and messaging on mobile chat groups. Should you receive a message of this nature either individually or in a chat group, you are advised to delete it immediately.

“We urge you to make informed health decisions based on trusted and credible scientific evidence,” the centre said.