Unicef, World Bank join forces with SA for pandemic readiness
The Department of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), will officially launch the Pandemic Fund.
As the project lead for this initiative, the Department of Health aims to strengthen South Africa’s capacity to prevent, prepare for, and respond to future pandemics.
According to the joint statement, the launch, scheduled for Thursday in Pretoria, represents a significant milestone in global health security efforts.
The Pandemic Fund, hosted by the World Bank, is a global financing mechanism that provides catalytic funding to support pandemic preparedness and response in low- and middle-income countries.
“South Africa’s engagement through this project reinforces its leadership and commitment to advancing health system resilience,” the statement read.
The launch will feature keynote remarks from national and international leaders, the unveiling of South Africa’s Pandemic Fund implementation strategy, a panel discussion on pandemic preparedness, and opportunities for media engagement and networking with key stakeholders.
The gathering will feature senior officials from various departments, including Health, Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, as well as Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.
Representatives from the WHO, Unicef, FAO, the Pandemic Fund Secretariat, development partners, civil society organisations, and the media will also be present.
