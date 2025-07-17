Govt launches Mpox vaccination drive following more cases

The Department of Health has announced a vaccination drive against Mpox disease, as the number of laboratory-confirmed cases is gradually increasing in the country.

Image credit: cottonbro studio on Pexels

According to the department, the vaccination programme will primarily target the provinces most affected, which currently include Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

More confirmed cases

Two new laboratory-confirmed cases were recorded – one in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape.

These cases involve a 32-year-old from Cape Town and a 45-year-old from Johannesburg, and both individuals have no history of travel.

This brings 10 the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of 2025.

“Vaccination helps to control the spread of this preventable and manageable disease, with vaccinated individuals being protected from becoming infected and from developing severe complications,” the statement read.

The department said vaccination can be accessed at some public health facilities, travel clinics and a few private providers in the selected provinces.

Mpox awareness

Meanwhile, the department has urged people to be vigilant about the symptoms of Mpox.

Those who suspect they may be at risk of Mpox infection are advised to consult their nearest health facility or healthcare provider for screening and testing. They should also enquire about their eligibility for this life-saving vaccination.

“Priority will be given to people at a higher risk of contracting the virus, including those who came into close contact with people who tested positive, people with multiple sexual partners and travellers going to areas where there is an outbreak of Mpox.

"Where indicated, vaccination will be offered to pregnant women and children older than two years.”

Vaccine

The department received approximately 10,500 doses of the Mpox vaccine, Imvanex, as a donation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

This donation was made through the Access and Allocation Mechanism for Mpox to help combat the various outbreaks of Mpox across the African continent.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) authorised the importation of this vaccine through a Section 21 process, which covers the sale and use of medicines not yet registered in South Africa.

The National Control Laboratory tested Imvanex samples to establish the vaccine’s safety and efficacy before its release to the South African market.

“The vaccine was found to be safe and is well tolerated in most people. As with any vaccine, some individuals may experience mild to moderate side effects after vaccination.

"This is a normal sign that the body is developing some level of immunity to prevent the severity of the disease if infected," the department said.

Several countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Uganda, the United States, Canada and European countries, have utilised the Mpox vaccine to control the spread of the disease.

Side effects

Common side effects that might be experienced following immunisation include pain, redness, swelling and itching at the injection site, muscle pain, headache, nausea and fever.

However, the department said most side effects disappear on their own within a few days without treatment.

These side effects can be managed by having enough rest, staying hydrated and taking medication to manage pain, if needed.

Individuals are encouraged to report any suspected side effects following immunisation directly to a healthcare professional or via the Med Safety App, which can be downloaded for free on an Android or IOS smartphone at https://medsafety.sahpra.org.za.

The number of Mpox vaccine doses allocated to South Africa is limited, and quantities will be issued in a phased approach, prioritising outbreak hotspots and based on vaccine availability.

If you'd like more Information regarding Mpox vaccination sites, go here.