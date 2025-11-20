SAHPRA issues warning over illegal marketing and sale of GLP-1s

Summer is fast approaching, and with the temperature rise, there's also a rise in conversations about "summer bodies". This may push many South Africans to look for fast and cheap ways to lose weight and achieve an "ideal beach body". With GLP-1s becoming the sought-after weight loss solution, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has issued a warning about the illegal online marketing and sale of these products.

SAHPRA previously issued a warning regarding the rise of online sales of suspected counterfeit Ozempic in the country.

SAHPRA has denied granting permission to the companies and individuals claiming association with some of the country’s major retail pharmacies to sell these products.

Upon further investigation, the regulatory authority found that these products, known as GLP-1 Six-In-One Health Solution Oral Liquid, are being shipped from China, not Cape Town or Johannesburg, as claimed.

Therefore, SAHPRA is urging South Africans to exercise caution when purchasing pharmaceutical products from unlicensed websites or social media.

“Safeguarding the well-being of the South African public remains a primary concern for the regulatory authority.

“SAHPRA is monitoring the supply chain as well as the online platforms for unregistered, substandard, and falsified medicines containing or claiming to contain GLP-1 substances,” said SAHPRA CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

As these products have not received SAHPRA approval, they may contain ingredients that are not disclosed to the patient by the seller.

It has also warned that it is willing to take necessary regulatory and legal action against any individual or organisation found engaging in such practices.

The unauthorised selling, distribution, or advertising of medicines not registered with SAHPRA is a contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 1965 (Act 101 of 1965), as amended.

If you’ve seen any suspicious medicine sales or false claims of SAHPRA approval on social media, you can report it on SAHPRA’s 24-hour hotline (0800 204 307) or on its web reporting facility.