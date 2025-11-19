South Africa
    Ditch the neck drama

    Triple tightening is a revolutionary aesthetic treatment designed to address sagging skin, particularly in the lower face and neck area. This approach combines three advanced techniques to firm, lift, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to restore a youthful contour and tackle concerns like double chin and turkey neck.
    Issued by Skin Renewal
    19 Nov 2025
    19 Nov 2025
    Ditch the neck drama

    A double chin occurs when excess fat or loose skin accumulates beneath the chin, creating a fullness that can diminish the profile and affect confidence. Turkey neck, on the other hand, refers to the loose, crepey skin and vertical bands that develop on the neck, often resembling a turkey’s wattle. Both conditions are primarily caused by ageing, which leads to a breakdown of collagen and elastin, as well as factors like sun exposure, weight fluctuations, and genetics.​

    Solutions at Skin Renewal

    Skin Renewal offers a range of advanced, non-surgical treatments to address double chin and turkey neck, tailored to individual needs:

    • Radiofrequency (RF) treatments: Procedures like Endymed 3Deep RF, Exilis Elite, Slimlux Pro and Accent use focused energy to stimulate collagen production, tighten skin, and improve the appearance of sagging in the neck and jawline.​

    • Carboxytherapy: This involves injecting carbon dioxide gas beneath the skin to boost circulation and collagen, helping to firm and tighten the neck area.​

    • Laser skin tightening: Laser treatments such as ND:YAG Skin Tightening and Titan target loose skin and wrinkles, promoting skin rejuvenation and tightening.​

    • Advanced laser skin rejuvenation: Intensive Laser resurfacing treatments such as Pearl Fractional and CO2 Laser offer comprehensive rejuvenation results including skin tightening, texture improvements, evening out the skin tone, improving sun damage and targeting lines and wrinkles.

    • Injectables: Hyaluronic acid fillers and botulinum toxin can be used to add volume, lift sagging skin, and relax the platysma muscle responsible for turkey neck bands.​

    • Lipolysis injections: Fat-dissolving injections (such as Ceccarelli Fat Lipolysis target stubborn fat under the chin, reducing double chin volume.​

    • Combination therapy: Skin Renewal’s Triple Tightening Lift combines a Lifting Peel, radiofrequency, and laser skin tightening for a comprehensive approach to skin firming and rejuvenation.​

    • Skin needling: Treatments like Secret RF and Endymed Intensif use radiofrequency needling to stimulate collagen deep within the skin, improving texture and firmness.​

    Personalised treatment plans

    At Skin Renewal, every treatment plan is customised by experienced medical aesthetic doctors, ensuring safe and effective results. Combination therapies are often recommended for optimal outcomes, addressing both fat reduction and skin tightening. Maintenance treatments are also advised to prolong results and keep the neck and jawline looking youthful.​

    If double chin or turkey neck is a concern, consulting with Skin Renewal’s expert team can help identify the best combination of treatments to restore confidence and achieve a smoother, firmer neck and jawline.

    Skin Renewal
    Skin Renewal Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
