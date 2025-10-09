Why your best skin is yet to come

We tend to think there’s a certain age at which skin reaches it’s ultimate pinnacle: dewy, smooth, soft and glowing, with signs of ageing not even a whisper. Whatever magic number you had in your mind, know statistically it’s depressingly young. Like 18 to 24 years old. Unsurprised? It’s simply biology. However, the beauty of 2025 is that we’ve outsmarted natural science.

Long gone are days of six or so years of great skin and then a downhill slide. The mid-twenties may seem the most exciting time of your life, but as any 40 or 50 year old will swear to, the later decades are where it’s just getting started. For skin, that means bold new moves.

The twenties: The decade of protection

It may come as a bore to hear that sunscreen is younger skin’s number one ally. This goes for now and every day of every decade for the rest of your life. It’s the drill that saves skin from sun’s invisible ultra violet (UV) radiation as well other damaging rays that hit on a daily basis. Essentially, you need coverage from ageing (UVA) and burning (UVB) rays, but also blue light. Known as digital ageing, this kind can harm collagen and elastin too. Cue wrinkles and lines as the years fly, simply thanks to the tech used round the clock.

Underneath SPF, layer on an antioxidant-rich serum (Vitamin C serum is the gold standard) that makes your sunscreen work double duty. This treatment product acts as a free radical neutraliser, helping to boost protection. This is also the time to keep your precious skin barrier protected. Keeping it hydrated will strengthen it and that means resilience. Hydrating facials like a HydraTouch Facial push necessary water into skin but also sort out congestion and breakouts with deep cleansing and exfoliation.

The thirties: The decade of prejuvenation

This is a time of noticeable change for many, especially women having children and juggling motherhood with booming careers. There’s a parallel process happening in the skin, with adjustments to many structures – such as collagen and elastin – that help keep the skin gorgeously youthful. A dip in these proteins means signs of ageing (fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation) are more noticeable and skin can feel drier with a slower cell turnover. Here’s where you need to get ahead as fast action means prejuvenation. In other words, preventative measures before big gun anti-ageing treatment is needed.

Your Skin Renewal doctor or medical skin therapist will recommend collagen boosting therapies that also deliver gorgeous glow and address challenges the thirties may bring. Dealing with melasma? What about other dark mark issues like post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH)? Get a collagen rev up, plus treatment for hormonally active melasma and even PIH injury with the Secret RF Micro-Needling. This can also be combined with chemical peels, to further enhance pigmentation care.

The forties: The decade of repair

Putting back what is naturally disappearing is one the smartest skin investments to make. And it’s not just collagen and elastin that need to be replenished. Hyaluronic Acid (HA), Ceramides and Growth Factors are just as vital. There are many ways to do this, but as more advanced tech emerges, so too do more natural, but very next generation methods of breathing new life into skin. Want to repair your complexion from accumulated damage to UV exposure, smoking or pollution? The fix you need is actually autologous (from your own body) and helps support biological healing.

PRF is a method of extracting growth factors from your own blood to be put back into the skin in a slow release way. Injected or micro-needled back into skin, PRF can also be doubled up with other skin rejuvenators like Carboxytherapy or Biostimulation. These enhance the reawakening of processes like oxygen and blood flow as well as illuminating dark under eye circles (Carboxytherapy), and long-term collagen production and volume restoration (Biostimulation). Basically, your approach is 'team effort' for skin that is strong and not just great to look at.

The fifties: The decade of resilience

By now, you’re well-versed in skin health over skin hype and you’re navigating aesthetic medicine and its benefits like a pro. If you need a strategy, consider how you can shore up your skin during menopause. Carried through from the 40s, this big hormonal shift shows up on skin in many ways. From texture changes like crepe-like thinness, to dark patches, loss of elasticity, it’s your lowered estrogen levels that diminish collagen and elastin production and hit the aging fast forward button. Here’s where a multi-treatment approach really helps – and of course, a focus on not just great-looking skin, but your health too.

To get your skin firm and plump again, it needs to be tightened. Laser therapy like Nd:Yag Skin Tightening hones in on the deeper layers where collagen sits triggering new cells to activate. The result? Fresh collagen to smooth and firm lax skin. Another laser treatment Skin Renewal’s experts suggest is Titan Skin Tightening. This type of laser can be used on the face and neck (an area notorious for aging) as well as to lift jowls, cheeks and even the delicate eye area. Another way to boost collagen and elastin as well as treat dark patches is with PICO Toning, a laser safe for all skin types. Able to disperse melanin clusters, the hand-held device tech works on stubborn spots that have resisted other treatments.

Whether you’re 55 or 25, your skin is always going through transformation. There shouldn’t be a certain age considered the most beautiful. The way of supporting this is to think a skin care as a journey with a strong ethos: don’t do it alone. Treating skin is a science and that’s what we’ve studied – rigorously. From professional product choice to treatment plan, Skin Renewal walks with you so your skin lives like you do – happily, healthily and filled with promise.



