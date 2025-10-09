South Africa
Healthcare Oncology
    #FluxxAwards: PinkDrive CEO wins Social Impact Influencer award

    PinkDrive founder and CEO, Noelene Kotschan, was named the Social Impact Influencer of the Year (NPO) at the 2025 Fluxx Awards, which was held in Doha, Qatar, recently. Kotschan received the accolade during World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, making it especially significant given her commitment to women’s health and her tireless efforts to ensure accessible cancer screening and education across South Africa.
    9 Oct 2025
    9 Oct 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    No woman left behind

    “I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition on behalf of the entire PinkDrive family.

    “This award is not mine alone; it belongs to every healthcare worker, partner, sponsor, and community member who stands with us in the fight against cancer.

    “To be honoured during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is particularly meaningful, as it reminds us how much work remains to ensure that no woman is left behind when it comes to access to care.

    “This achievement reaffirms our purpose: to continue reaching more communities, spreading awareness, and helping women take charge of their health,” said Kotschan.

    The Fluxx Awards, presented as part of the Fluxx Conference, celebrate visionary leaders, changemakers, and organisations making measurable global impact.

    The awards recognise excellence in sectors such as business, healthcare, sustainability, and social innovation.

    Winners are selected by an international panel of judges for their leadership, innovation, and contribution to lasting social change.

    The 2025 ceremony brought together global thought leaders and influencers who are shaping a more equitable and sustainable future.

    “We at PinkDrive are deeply honoured to be led by such an inspiring and visionary leader,” said Bongumusa Makhatini, chairperson of PinkDrive.

    “Noelene’s compassion, determination, and belief in the power of collaboration continue to shape PinkDrive’s mission to make early detection and health education accessible to all.”

    The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, commended Kotschan for her selfless contribution in the fight against the cancer epidemic in South Africa.

    Breast cancer is a growing national health and socio-economic concern in South Africa.

    “The Department of Health remains committed to collaborate with Pink Drive to reduce high cancer morbidity and mortality in the country by intensifying health education, improve access to early detection and timeous treatment to lessen financial strain on patients, families, those affected by cancer and the health through risk reduction measures,” said Phaahla.

    Read more: breast cancer, breast cancer awareness, Department of Health, Noelene Kotschan, health education, PinkDrive, cancer screening, social impact, healthcare access, influencer, Dr Joe Phaahla
