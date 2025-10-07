Profmed’s Pink Room | Centring survivors in breast cancer awareness

Through its new Pink Room campaign, Profmed places the lived experiences of breast cancer survivors at the forefront of breast cancer awareness. By sharing the stories who have been through it, the campaign aims to create a safe space where real conversations happen, with doctors demonstrating self-examinations, and survivors sharing stories that encourage reflection and action. “The Pink Room provides a safe, trusted environment where women can listen to real and relatable stories, and access relevant resources and meaningful support,” says Justine Lacy, clinical executive at Profmed.

A human journey

“People sit up and listen when stories are real,” says Lacy.

“That’s why survivors are at the centre of the Pink Room.

“Their voices break down fear, normalise conversations, and remind us that breast cancer is not just a disease but a human journey.”

Suraiya Nawab, Profmed member and breast cancer survivor, said, “Being diagnosed with breast cancer, I lost my independence. Feeling like you are not going to manage any more.

“The diagnosis is just the first part, but the treatment is the hardest part.

“You need to embrace the treatment, so the body will respond to it rather than react to it.”

For some women, that journey begins with a quiet moment in front of the mirror.

Approachable and straightforward

Dr Moratwe Masima, Profmed spokesperson, says: “Regular breast self-examination empowers women to know their own bodies.

“By becoming familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel, women are often the first to pick up subtle changes.

“It’s not a replacement for professional screening, but it’s a proactive step in early detection, which can make a lifesaving difference.”

When Masima demonstrated the self-exam in the Pink Room, she wanted women to see that it is approachable and straightforward.

“I hoped to show that self-examination is not complicated or intimidating.

“I wanted women to feel confident, not fearful, about taking their health into their own hands.”

Confronting myths

The Pink Room also confronts myths that keep women silent.

“A common misconception is that breast cancer only affects older women, yet younger women can be diagnosed too,” says Masima.

“Another myth is that if you don’t have a family history, you’re safe. While genetics play a role, most cases are actually sporadic.”

Survivor stories cut through that silence, showing that early detection matters and that nobody has to face this alone.

Alongside the Pink Room, Profmed is inviting South Africans to participate in the Pink Bra Drive.

Donated bras are given to women undergoing treatment, offering comfort and dignity during an already difficult time. Each donation is also a visible act of solidarity.

“It’s a way for the community to come together, show support, and spark important conversations,” says Lacy.

“Breast cancer is isolating, and when women see that others are standing with them in small, practical ways, it makes a powerful difference.”

Every stat is a story

For the modern professional woman, balancing work, family, and life’s many demands, the message is urgent.

“Your health matters, and prioritising it isn’t a luxury; it’s essential.

“Even with demanding schedules, taking time for screenings, self-care, and preventative measures can make a significant difference in the long term,” Lacy says.

This October, Dr Masima and Lacy urge South Africans to remember that every statistic reveals a story. And that story could be a spouse, a colleague, a sister, a friend or even you.

They’re also encouraging women to take ownership of their health, to learn self-exam techniques, schedule screenings, and stand with those on the journey by supporting initiatives like the Pink Bra Drive.