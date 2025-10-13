Think pink, check yourself: Gen Z needs to take the baton in breast cancer awareness

The pink ribbons are out, but this time, it’s your move. South Africa’s breast cancer awareness movement has made significant progress. After pioneers like Noelene Kotschan and her PinkDrive team brought mobile screening and health education to communities across South Africa, they built the road. Now Gen Z needs to walk and talk about it. From campus challenges to TikTok health trends, it’s time to turn awareness into action with digital creativity, bold conversations, and making self-checks as normal as scrolling.

The new self-care flex? Self-check

Forget the #airdrop because this is #fetchyourbody2025.

We always say, “I'll start caring about my health when I'm older”, but breast cancer does not wait for that.

Breast cancer awareness is not just for your mom because knowing your body is peak adulting. It’s your body, your timeline, and your power.

Start now and learn how to do a self-exam.

It is five minutes in front of your mirror, and if you are not sure how to, PinkDrive and the Department of Health have guides, pop-up screenings, and mobile clinics that meet you where you are, whether you are on campus, at malls, or even at festivals.

Because early detection is not boring, it is literally saving lives. Those five minutes could change everything.

From trailblazers to trendsetters

Long before hashtags, Noelene Kotschan started driving giant pink trucks into rural towns to make screenings accessible to women who had never been screened.

She built a movement.

Now it’s our turn.

Your phone has reach, your voice has influence.

Share the information, discuss self-checks, and be present when PinkDrive visits your area.

Do not wait to “grow into” caring; rather, make caring look good now.

You do not have to be an influencer to have influence, just one share, one reminder, one act of care.

Rooibos, survivors, and local pride

Researchers are even exploring whether Rooibos extract might help treat certain breast cancers, proof that home-grown science can inspire global hope.

Also, initiatives like Profmed’s Pink Room are spotlighting survivors, turning awareness into celebration and showing that awareness is not about fear, but about fighting back with facts and love.

The challenge: #FetchYourBody2025

Learn your monthly self-exam.



Join a screening drive near you.



Tag a friend. Post your self-check reminder.



Sip your Rooibos, stay hydrated, live soft and smart.



Make breast health trend for all the right reasons.

Awareness month is not about fear but about ownership.

So, Gen Z, keep it pink, keep it loud, and keep it real because what is the boldest thing you can wear this October?

Confidence, and the knowledge that you are taking care of yourself, because pink is not just a colour, it is your call to move.