Glowing on the go: How to care for your skin while on safari

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an African safari – the crisp early mornings, dramatic landscapes, and close encounters with the wild. But while your soul soaks in the adventure, your skin often faces a far less glamorous journey. From harsh UV rays to dry winds and dusty terrain, travelling – especially through Africa’s safari regions – can take a toll on even the healthiest complexion.

Here’s how to treat your skin right while you travel, ensuring it stays hydrated, protected and glowing throughout your journey.

Hydration is non-negotiable

Long game drives and changing climates can severely dehydrate your skin. Start by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. For topical hydration, opt for a hyaluronic acid serum layered under a rich, nourishing moisturiser. This duo helps your skin retain moisture even in the driest environments.

Pro tip: Avoid overly harsh cleansers while travelling – a gentle, non-foaming formula will cleanse your skin without stripping away its natural oils.

Never skip SPF – ever

The African sun is beautiful, but relentless. Even on cloudy days or while sitting inside a game vehicle, UV rays can penetrate and cause damage. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 50 every morning, and reapply every 2 to 3 hours – especially if you’re sweating or removing a hat. Mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are ideal, especially for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Pack light, but smart

Stick to travel-sized essentials that multitask. Think: a tinted moisturiser with SPF, a hydrating mist for on-the-go refreshment, and a lip balm with sun protection. Keep a small micellar water bottle for quick, gentle cleansing when you don’t have access to a full routine.

Combat dust and pollution

Dust is part of the safari charm, but not for your pores. Cleansing thoroughly each evening is essential to prevent breakouts and dullness. Follow up with an antioxidant-rich serum (look for vitamin C or E) to protect against environmental stressors. This serves as an extra barrier of protection to prevent the damage caused by the sun and harsh weather while out and about.

Listen to your skin

Travelling can throw off your usual routine. If your skin starts to act up – whether with dryness, sensitivity or breakouts – pare back your regimen and focus on hydration, sun protection, and gentle care. Your skin will thank you with a healthy, natural glow.

Skin Renewal Clinics: Helping you repair and rejuvenate post-adventure

Once you’re back from your trip, it’s the perfect time to give your skin some extra TLC. Skin Renewal Clinics, with 20 branches nationwide, specialise in advanced treatments that target sun damage, dehydration, pigmentation, and travel-induced breakouts. Whether it’s a medical-grade facial such as the Hydratouch and Mesoglow facials, laser rejuvenation, or a personalised skincare plan, their expert team helps restore your skin to its radiant best. Think of it as a well-deserved retreat for your skin, after your soul has had its safari.

Whether you’re exploring the Serengeti or traversing the Okavango Delta, your skin deserves as much care as the rest of you. With just a few mindful steps, you can enjoy every moment of your adventure – while looking effortlessly fresh and photo-ready.

After all, the only thing that should be wild on safari is the wildlife – not your skin.



