Bright young things: What teen skin needs now for a complete evolution

The science of the teenager is something many a parent is working hard to uncover. From parenting podcasts to following IG therapists, understanding your youngster seems like a 9-to-5 in itself. And that’s just their emotional wellbeing. Another facet of their health which shouldn’t be left undiscovered (nor underserved) are their skins. The largest organ of the body, the skin is the protective barrier that also helps with immunity helping fight infection.

This master organ keeps your child guarded against mechanical, physical and thermal injury. It also prevents loss of moisture and reduces the harmful effects of UV rays. Quite the hero? However, it does need help and by the time children have hit their tweens (around 10 years old), a simple skincare routine can keep their young skin prepared for the evolution that’s ahead. What do they need? Skincare solutions that are effective yet easy (anything 10 step should be shunned) with doctor-lead advice when things get tricky.

Anatomy of skin: Your teen’s biology matters

The science of skin is its own little world. In short, there’s something on the surface of skin that microorganisms want and while these sparse nutrients aren’t an all you can eat buffet, skin microorganisms have adapted to use what they can get. And they’re a diverse mix of bacteria, fungi and viruses, all making up the overall microbiome of the skin. If you’re feeling like grabbing your teen and heading to bathroom facial cleanser in hand, we get it. But the point of all of this, is it’s actually there to serve and protect you.

In other words, these tiny critters are supposed be there to help fight infection, work in harmony with your immune system and even heal wounds and control inflammation. Your microbiome is built to be pretty stable, so it’s not something to worry about when your child is young. However when your tween hits puberty along comes an increase in sebum (oil) which certain bacteria loves. And before your eyes, a smooth-faced child morphs into a pimply teenager.

Acne is a whole other situation, but the link between skin health and gut health is strong. So, if you want to support your child’s microbiome during this time look to what else is happening. Diet, exercise and lifestyle habits. Encourage clean eating, probiotics and working out as well as healthy lifestyle choices. Get their gut health balanced and it should show up on their skins.

A spot of trouble: When acne means intervention

As if this phase of life isn’t bumpy enough, now your precious has breakouts, blackheads and pimples to contend with. Don’t wave their concerns aside. If it’s real for them, take it seriously. Acne and self-esteem are very interconnected and as studies tell us, the more they feel overwhelmed, the more their confidence is knocked. Ideally acne treatment should be gentle and under expert advice without anything that’s further going to inflame skin or become a chore.

You know your child; are they likely to stick with a rigorous programme or do they need something seamless? Finding that solution and then giving them the autonomy to run with it may be the best plan. And if that means an appointment with a skilled medical aesthetic doctor – and perhaps alone if needs be – then, that can further put them in the driver’s seat of their own skin health. After all, while your goal might be treatment of acne, your teen’s skin needs ongoing support for the rest of their lives. And to give them the tools to make this happen, treat skin wellbeing like a visit to the dentist. Mandatory.

Lean in to the essentials: Getting skincare right from the start

Your daughter may think she needs a serum collection to rival yours, but make her put the retinol down and walk away. For starters, cleansing, moisturiser and SPF will do. Nothing that strips the skin is key; so a gentle wash that’s no-comedogenic means it won’t clog pores. Add a moisturiser that fits their skin type and condition. In other words, a light gel moisturiser for acne-prone skins as science shows teens inclined to pimples will break out less if skin is well hydrated.

There are some teens that may need a pimple patch or targeted treatment, but actually have dry skins thirsty for more oil. Without it, skin becomes brittle and fragile like a dried-out leaf or flower petal. It cracks (often at the microscopic level) and becomes very irritable and sensitive. So for dry, sensitive skin, reach for a moisturiser product with humectants and emollients. In other words, active ingredients that replenish the skin barrier.

While the latest product haul from their lust-after beauty brand might give them an instant dopamine hit, clearer and healthy skin will help their wellbeing long-term.



