Anti-ageing strategies for all ages

Ageing is a natural part of life, but maintaining youthful, radiant skin is achievable at every stage with the right strategies. Whether you’re in your 20s or your 60s, adopting tailored anti-ageing habits can help slow visible signs of ageing, boost confidence, and keep your skin healthy and glowing. Here’s a comprehensive guide to effective anti-ageing tips and treatments for all ages.
Shield your glow: How sun protection keeps you ageless
Sun exposure is the leading cause of premature skin ageing. Ultraviolet (UV) rays break down collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles, pigmentation, and sagging. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily - even on cloudy days - is essential. Reapplying every two hours when outdoors and wearing protective clothing can further shield your skin from harmful rays, preserving its youthful texture and tone.
Glow through the ages: Customised skincare tips for every decade
Your skin’s needs evolve with age, so your skincare routine should too. Ageing is architectural - it’s about more than wrinkles. Your strategy must evolve: protect in your 20s, sculpt in your 30s, restore in your 40s, and restructure in your 50s and beyond.
In your 20s: Protect + Perfect
In your 20s: Focus on gentle cleansing, weekly exfoliation with mild AHAs or BHAs, and daily use of vitamin C serums to prevent pigmentation and protect against environmental damage. Incorporate sunscreen religiously and start using retinol in your mid-20s to boost collagen production gradually.
Anti-ageing tips
- Prioritise UV protection, hydration, and antioxidant support.
- Establish a consistent routine to maintain skin barrier and prevent early collagen breakdown.
Topicals
- SPF 50+ (daily)
- Antioxidant serums (Skin Renewal Anti-oxidant ( Vitamin C, Ferulic, Phloretin)
- Lightweight HA + peptide blends (Skin Renewal HA with peptides - Matrixyl, Argireline)
- Gentle exfoliation (PHA or low % AHA)
- Skin Renewal Add-On: Niacinamide, zinc, and Hylasome EG10 for barrier defense
In-Clinic Skin Renewal Treatments to even skin tone and protect collagen
- Superficial Peel
- Mesoglow Facials
- HydraTouch Facial
- Carboxytherapy for acne and dark circles
- Laser Genesis Rejuvenation
- Contact Yag for acne
- Pico Laser for early Melasma or acne scars
- PDT Facials (acne and antioxidant infusion)
Botulinum Strategy
- Early expression line softening (glabella, crow’s feet)
- Microtox for pore tightening and oil/acne control
- Masseter injections for jawline sculpting
Dermal Filler Strategy with Revanesse®️
- BeautiPHIcation™️ Perfect pout and facial balance guided by golden ratio
Foundational codes: Refinement focus
- Lips: Define, hydrate, volumise with outline
- Subtle cheek enhancement and
- Gentle contouring for jawline and harmony with contour
In your 30s: Sculpt + Strengthen
In your 30s and 40s: Introduce richer moisturisers and anti-ageing serums that contain antioxidants, peptides, and retinoids. These ingredients help reduce fine lines, improve skin texture, and stimulate collagen. Chemical exfoliation can be increased to maintain skin renewal.
Skin renewal treatments:
Anti-ageing tips
- Collagen decline begins—stimulate fibroblasts and prevent early sagging.
- Tackle pigment changes and early volume loss.
Topicals
- Peptide-rich serums (Matrixyl 3000, Palmitoyl Tripeptide)
- Retinoids (granactive Retinoid or retinaldehyde)
- Vit C, Phloretin + Ferulate for brightness
- Hydrating HA + ceramide blends
- Pigment inhibitors (arbutin , Kojic and Azelaic acid)
In-clinic treatments
- Medium-depth Peels
- Carboxytherapy rejuvenation (especially for dark circles)
- Skin Needling combined with Laser Genesis or Retinoic acid serum
- Pico Toning Laser for Melasma and superficial wrinkles and pores
- Limelight or KTP Laser for pigmentation and redness
- PDT Facials for anti-aging
Dermal filler strategy with Revanesse®️
- BeautiPHIcation™️Cheek and jawline sculpting based on phi balance with Shape
- Correct tear trough and asymmetry with Outline and Revise
Foundational codes: Structure + Contour
- Rebuild cheek projection, support under-eyes with Shapr
- Sculpt jawline and chin, soften marionette lines with Contour
- Refinement: Tear troughs with Revise and lips with Ultra
Botulinum strategy
- Moderate dosing in frown lines, forehead, crow’s feet
- DAO softening for downturned corners
- Masseter injections for jawline sculpting
In your 40s: Restore + Rejuvenate
Anti-ageing tips
- Address midface deflation, skin thinning, and hormonal shifts.
- Focus on rebuilding collagen and elasticity.
Topicals
- Retinols for sensitive skin or prescription retinoids
- Skin Renewal Peptides (Matrixyl Synthe-6 and Matrixyl 3000)
- Brighteners (Vit C, Phloretin, and AHAs )
- Rich HA + lipid serums
- Skin Renewal Add-On: Nightly Skin Renewsl Age defying Complex with clinically proven anti-aging benefits stem from its scientifically validated peptides (Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Tetrapeptide-30) and stabilized Vitamin C derivative (Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate), combined with advanced hydration and skin barrier-supporting ingredient
In-clinic treatments
- Peels (medium depth)
- Carboxytherapy
- Microneedling with PRF or growth factor serums
- Laser Genesis
- Pico fractional for pigment, texture and wrinkles
- EndyMed RF Needling
- RF Skin Tightening
- PRF Facial
- PDT Facials
Dermal filler strategy with Revanesse®️
- BeautiPHIcation™️Harmonise mid and lower face for lift and vitality
Foundational codes: Midface and refinement
- Restore midface volume, lift jowls with Shape
- Contour jawline, soften mouth and chin with Contour
- Tear trough and nasolabial refinement with Revise
Botulinum strategy
- Full upper-face muscle modulation
- Nefertiti lift for Platysmal bands and jawline lifting
Masseter contouring
- DAO , chin and bunny lines addressed
In your 50s and Beyond: Rebuild + Restructure
In your 50s and Beyond: Prioritise deep hydration and barrier repair with nourishing creams and serums. Consider professional treatments like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy or non-surgical facelifts such as InstaLift, which use your body’s own healing properties to rejuvenate skin and restore volume with minimal downtime.
Anti-ageing tips
- Rebuild lost scaffolding: bone, fat, deep ligaments
- Prioritise lifting, recontouring, and intensive hydration
Topicals
- High-potency retinoids
- Peptides: scientifically validated peptides (Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Tetrapeptide-30) and combined with advanced hydration and skin barrier-supporting ingredients
- Brighteners: Phloretin, Tranexamic Acid, stabilized Vitamin C derivative (Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate),
- Barrier-restoring HA + ceramides
- Skin Renewal Add-On: Nightly Skin Renewal Age defying Complex
In-clinic skin renewal treatments
- Layered medium-depth peels with TCA
- Carboxytherapy for rejuvenation and hair loss
- Skin Needling + TCA or PRF
- EndyMed RF Needling
- Laser Genesis
- RF Skin Tightening
- Pico fractional Intense for deeper wrinkles
- PRF Facials
- Ablative CO₂ and Pearl Fusion Lasers
Dermal Filler Strategy with Revanesse®️
BeautiPHIcation™️
- Reconstruct ideal ratios lost over time
- Address collapse, restore facial curves, symmetry
- Foundational Codes: Full-Framework Volume Restoration
- Cheek and midface re-volumization with Shape
- Temple fillers to address lateral hollowing with Contour
- Jawline, chin, mouth corner lifting with Outline
- Chin refinement and perioral volume with Shape
- Lip hydration and lip birder definition with Kiss
Botulinum strategy
- Advanced rejuvenation: masseters, platysma, forehead
- Neck lines (Nefertiti lift), crow’s feet, glabella
- Hyperdilute toxin for fine lines, neck, and décolleté
By embracing these strategies - hydration, sun protection, age-appropriate skincare, healthy lifestyle choices, and innovative treatments - you can enjoy youthful, vibrant skin at every stage of life. Ageing beautifully is not about stopping time but enhancing your natural glow and confidence over the years.
With advanced Revanesse®️ dermal fillers, targeted botulinum plans, and foundational code-based facial design, true age-defying elegance is achievable - naturally, gracefully, and beautifully.