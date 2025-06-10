Anti-ageing strategies for all ages

Ageing is a natural part of life, but maintaining youthful, radiant skin is achievable at every stage with the right strategies. Whether you’re in your 20s or your 60s, adopting tailored anti-ageing habits can help slow visible signs of ageing, boost confidence, and keep your skin healthy and glowing. Here’s a comprehensive guide to effective anti-ageing tips and treatments for all ages.

Shield your glow: How sun protection keeps you ageless

Sun exposure is the leading cause of premature skin ageing. Ultraviolet (UV) rays break down collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles, pigmentation, and sagging. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily - even on cloudy days - is essential. Reapplying every two hours when outdoors and wearing protective clothing can further shield your skin from harmful rays, preserving its youthful texture and tone.

Glow through the ages: Customised skincare tips for every decade

Your skin’s needs evolve with age, so your skincare routine should too. Ageing is architectural - it’s about more than wrinkles. Your strategy must evolve: protect in your 20s, sculpt in your 30s, restore in your 40s, and restructure in your 50s and beyond.

In your 20s: Protect + Perfect

In your 20s: Focus on gentle cleansing, weekly exfoliation with mild AHAs or BHAs, and daily use of vitamin C serums to prevent pigmentation and protect against environmental damage. Incorporate sunscreen religiously and start using retinol in your mid-20s to boost collagen production gradually.

Anti-ageing tips

Prioritise UV protection, hydration, and antioxidant support.



Establish a consistent routine to maintain skin barrier and prevent early collagen breakdown.

Topicals

SPF 50+ (daily)



Antioxidant serums (Skin Renewal Anti-oxidant ( Vitamin C, Ferulic, Phloretin)



Lightweight HA + peptide blends (Skin Renewal HA with peptides - Matrixyl, Argireline)



Gentle exfoliation (PHA or low % AHA)



Skin Renewal Add-On: Niacinamide, zinc, and Hylasome EG10 for barrier defense

In-Clinic Skin Renewal Treatments to even skin tone and protect collagen

Superficial Peel



Mesoglow Facials



HydraTouch Facial



Carboxytherapy for acne and dark circles Laser Genesis Rejuvenation

Contact Yag for acne

Pico Laser for early Melasma or acne scars

PDT Facials (acne and antioxidant infusion)



Botulinum Strategy

Early expression line softening (glabella, crow’s feet)



Microtox for pore tightening and oil/acne control



Masseter injections for jawline sculpting

Dermal Filler Strategy with Revanesse®️

BeautiPHIcation™️ Perfect pout and facial balance guided by golden ratio

Foundational codes: Refinement focus

Lips: Define, hydrate, volumise with outline



Subtle cheek enhancement and



Gentle contouring for jawline and harmony with contour

In your 30s: Sculpt + Strengthen

In your 30s and 40s: Introduce richer moisturisers and anti-ageing serums that contain antioxidants, peptides, and retinoids. These ingredients help reduce fine lines, improve skin texture, and stimulate collagen. Chemical exfoliation can be increased to maintain skin renewal.

Skin renewal treatments:

Anti-ageing tips

Collagen decline begins—stimulate fibroblasts and prevent early sagging.



Tackle pigment changes and early volume loss.

Topicals

Peptide-rich serums (Matrixyl 3000, Palmitoyl Tripeptide)



Retinoids (granactive Retinoid or retinaldehyde)



Vit C, Phloretin + Ferulate for brightness



Hydrating HA + ceramide blends



Pigment inhibitors (arbutin , Kojic and Azelaic acid)

In-clinic treatments

Medium-depth Peels



Carboxytherapy rejuvenation (especially for dark circles)



Skin Needling combined with Laser Genesis or Retinoic acid serum



Pico Toning Laser for Melasma and superficial wrinkles and pores



Limelight or KTP Laser for pigmentation and redness



PDT Facials for anti-aging

Dermal filler strategy with Revanesse®️

BeautiPHIcation™️Cheek and jawline sculpting based on phi balance with Shape



Correct tear trough and asymmetry with Outline and Revise

Foundational codes: Structure + Contour

Rebuild cheek projection, support under-eyes with Shapr



Sculpt jawline and chin, soften marionette lines with Contour



Refinement: Tear troughs with Revise and lips with Ultra

Botulinum strategy

Moderate dosing in frown lines, forehead, crow’s feet



DAO softening for downturned corners



Masseter injections for jawline sculpting

In your 40s: Restore + Rejuvenate

Anti-ageing tips

Address midface deflation, skin thinning, and hormonal shifts.



Focus on rebuilding collagen and elasticity.

Topicals

Retinols for sensitive skin or prescription retinoids



Skin Renewal Peptides (Matrixyl Synthe-6 and Matrixyl 3000)



Brighteners (Vit C, Phloretin, and AHAs )



Rich HA + lipid serums



Skin Renewal Add-On: Nightly Skin Renewsl Age defying Complex with clinically proven anti-aging benefits stem from its scientifically validated peptides (Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Tetrapeptide-30) and stabilized Vitamin C derivative (Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate), combined with advanced hydration and skin barrier-supporting ingredient

In-clinic treatments

Peels (medium depth)



Carboxytherapy



Microneedling with PRF or growth factor serums



Laser Genesis



Pico fractional for pigment, texture and wrinkles



EndyMed RF Needling



RF Skin Tightening



PRF Facial



PDT Facials

Dermal filler strategy with Revanesse®️

BeautiPHIcation™️Harmonise mid and lower face for lift and vitality

Foundational codes: Midface and refinement

Restore midface volume, lift jowls with Shape



Contour jawline, soften mouth and chin with Contour



Tear trough and nasolabial refinement with Revise

Botulinum strategy

Full upper-face muscle modulation



Nefertiti lift for Platysmal bands and jawline lifting

Masseter contouring

DAO , chin and bunny lines addressed

In your 50s and Beyond: Rebuild + Restructure

In your 50s and Beyond: Prioritise deep hydration and barrier repair with nourishing creams and serums. Consider professional treatments like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy or non-surgical facelifts such as InstaLift, which use your body’s own healing properties to rejuvenate skin and restore volume with minimal downtime.

Anti-ageing tips

Rebuild lost scaffolding: bone, fat, deep ligaments



Prioritise lifting, recontouring, and intensive hydration

Topicals

High-potency retinoids



Peptides: scientifically validated peptides (Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Tetrapeptide-30) and combined with advanced hydration and skin barrier-supporting ingredients



Brighteners: Phloretin, Tranexamic Acid, stabilized Vitamin C derivative (Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate),



Barrier-restoring HA + ceramides



Skin Renewal Add-On: Nightly Skin Renewal Age defying Complex

In-clinic skin renewal treatments

Layered medium-depth peels with TCA



Carboxytherapy for rejuvenation and hair loss



Skin Needling + TCA or PRF



EndyMed RF Needling



Laser Genesis



RF Skin Tightening



Pico fractional Intense for deeper wrinkles



PRF Facials



Ablative CO₂ and Pearl Fusion Lasers

Dermal Filler Strategy with Revanesse®️

BeautiPHIcation™️

Reconstruct ideal ratios lost over time



Address collapse, restore facial curves, symmetry



Foundational Codes: Full-Framework Volume Restoration



Cheek and midface re-volumization with Shape



Temple fillers to address lateral hollowing with Contour



Jawline, chin, mouth corner lifting with Outline



Chin refinement and perioral volume with Shape



Lip hydration and lip birder definition with Kiss

Botulinum strategy

Advanced rejuvenation: masseters, platysma, forehead



Neck lines (Nefertiti lift), crow’s feet, glabella



Hyperdilute toxin for fine lines, neck, and décolleté

By embracing these strategies - hydration, sun protection, age-appropriate skincare, healthy lifestyle choices, and innovative treatments - you can enjoy youthful, vibrant skin at every stage of life. Ageing beautifully is not about stopping time but enhancing your natural glow and confidence over the years.

With advanced Revanesse®️ dermal fillers, targeted botulinum plans, and foundational code-based facial design, true age-defying elegance is achievable - naturally, gracefully, and beautifully.



