Now trending: Hot off the (IMCAS 2025) press

Celebrating global innovation by providing a global overview of the latest breakthroughs and innovations, the 2025 IMCAS World Congress – held in Paris from 30 January to 1 February – saw 350 exhibitors, 1000 speakers, and over 18,000 attendees from 136 countries, gather for 317 learning hours at the world’s largest, annual scientific aesthetics congress. And, of course, Skin Renewal was there.

With a truly global lens on the techniques, topics, and methods in industry-leading aesthetic science treatments, IMCAS provides an unparalleled opportunity for those steering the Skin Renewal ship to learn and network, and bring the best that worldwide aesthetics innovation has to offer back home, to its 20 branches across South Africa.

IMCAS is a must-attend for Skin Renewal. “We wouldn’t miss it,” says Dr Maureen. “Skin Renewal is at the cutting edge of technology, working hard to ensure that South Africa is where it deserves to be, on the medical aesthetics map globally. To continue doing this we have to immerse ourselves in what’s leading the aesthetics conversation globally, to remain at the forefront of the aesthetics conversation, locally.”

Speaking of conversations, here’s our round-up of the trending topics from IMCAS 2025 that not only caught our attention most, but that we’re most inspired by and excited about. Spoiler alert: you may have heard us talk about some of these before because, like we said, we’re committed to leading the aesthetics conversation, not just participating in it.

Weight loss was a well-weighted subject

A major topic of discussion at IMCAS 2025 was the transformative impact of semaglutides (e.g. Ozempic) and tirzepatide (e.g. Mounjaro) on the global aesthetic and weight loss industries.

Integration into aesthetic practices: Weight loss has become a critical component of medical aesthetics, reflecting a growing demand for holistic solutions that address both appearance and overall health.

Regulatory variability: The role of semaglutides and tirzepatide in aesthetic practices remains uncertain due to differing medical regulations across countries. For example, South Africa's SAHPRA is currently reviewing submissions from various manufacturers and distributors.

Concerns over counterfeit products: The rise in counterfeit and unregulated products, often entering through non-medical channels and unapproved products, poses significant health risks. While some are linked to unethical medical professionals, most originate outside legitimate practices.

At Skin Renewal, we plan to incorporate these medications into our already established, successful weight loss programme under SAHPRA’s guidance and under medical supervision. It won’t come as news to our patients that we always advise that weight loss treatments through the medical aesthetics lens, only be undertaken with experienced, qualified medical supervision. And, as always, any medications incorporated are sourced from reputable, SAHPRA-registered manufacturers. This reflects not only the industry’s commitment but ours, as well, to balancing innovation with patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Medical grade aka cosmeceutical stole the show

Proving that modern skin health deserves science-backed solutions, medical grade dermaceuticals took centre stage at IMCAS 2025. These potent formulas penetrate deeply, targeting issues like collagen loss, pigmentation, and ageing at their source. With clinically tested active ingredients, they offer proven results for even the toughest skin challenges. With treatments tailored by licensed professionals, this approach bridges aesthetics and medicine, ushering in a new era of regenerative beauty. And you know how passionate we, at Skin Renewal are about the topic of prejuvenation!

Polynucleotides injected itself into the conversation

Polynucleotides, the buzzy injectable treatment that kickstarts regeneration in the skin, is living up to the hype. Billed as a natural way to improve our skin and tissues on a cellular level, polynucleotides are an injectable bio-stimulator.

The stretchy molecules are made from the molecules are derived from salmon and trout DNA, which mirror human DNA, giving this 'ingredient' impressive efficacy when it comes to stimulating our own cells to produce some of the things that we lose with ageing. Think boosted collagen and elastin production, improved tissue regeneration, and restored skin tone and elasticity. I addition to the bio-remodelling properties, polynucleotides have an antioxidant and hydrating effect, too. It’s no wonder this injectable treatment was such a hot topic!

Less 'quick fix', more focus on skin health

The trend we began seeing at IMCAS 2024, isn’t going anywhere as we notice an ever-increasing interest by patients in achieving more natural results rather than the 'over-filled' look and focussing on skin health rather than just quick fixes. It’s an important chapter in the aesthetics industry story as we acknowledge that our community needs to be moving in this direction, ensuring that what we are doing to our patients is not only safe, but also effective. And, with the integration of regenerative therapies such as polynucleotides into our arsenal of injectables, there’s really no reason not to.

Four other IMCAS talking points our approach points to

Personalised combination treatments Coined 'The Multiplier Effect' at the congress, personalised combination treatments address the fact that one size definitely does not fit all when it comes to skin. It’s why we’re big believers in tailoring treatment regimens to each individual, combining therapies like laser, carboxytherapy, skin tightening treatments, RF needling, and injectables to achieve optimal, natural-looking results. Regenerative therapies The body has an amazing capacity to heal itself, which is why we’re increasingly using the latest technologies (polynucleotide biostimulators, PRP, growth factors, PRF which is the new upgrade from PRP, stem cells, carboxytherapy, IV ozone and energy-based devices) to stimulate collagen production and rejuvenate the skin from within. Advanced technologies to treat ageing The three main causes of ageing are senescence, oxidative stress and inflammation, and we’re constantly evaluating new technologies to tackle these 'fast forward' buttons. We’re particularly excited about devices like Vydence Pico Laser, Cutera Laser Genesis, Secret RF Needling and Endymed RF for skin tightening, as they improve collagen stimulation and address the three main causes of ageing, without surgery. Holistic wellness integration This is something we are incredibly passionate about and place a great deal of importance on as we’re in the business of discovering what the underlying causes medical conditions are to address skin issues from the inside out. It’s why we’re increasingly integrating functional medicine approaches. Because what you put in your body is just as important as what you put on it.

As always, knowledge is power, so if you have any questions about any of the trends, technologies or treatments mentioned in this article, get in touch. Any one of our world-class, highly-trained medical doctors and/or therapists will happily give you the lowdown on what’s on the rise, trend-wise, in the industry we love!

