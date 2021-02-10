Healthcare Aesthetic Medicine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Enterprises University of PretoriaCANSABizcommunity.comIntercareBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Aesthetic Medicine Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Celebrating Women's Month: The #SkinRenewalDifference in aesthetic care

    Issued by DNA Brand Architects
    27 Aug 2024
    27 Aug 2024
    Celebrating women with world-class care

    Skin Renewal, a proudly female-founded network of clinics, is making a significant impact in the field of medical aesthetics, redefining the local landscape with offerings that rival international standards. With a workforce of over 200 women, the brand is dedicated to transforming lives through personalised, doctor-led care. Each consultation is conducted by a highly trained medical aesthetic doctor, ensuring that every patient receives a bespoke treatment plan tailored to their unique skincare needs.

    Celebrating Women's Month: The #SkinRenewalDifference in aesthetic care

    The brand’s success is rooted in its distinct business model: privately owned clinics led by passionate doctors, exceptional training, FDA-approved products, and cutting-edge technology like the Vydence Laser Platform and Cutera Xeo Platform. This unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that Skin Renewal’s treatments deliver results that not only meet but exceed expectations, establishing the brand as a trusted partner in the journey to looking and feeling one’s best.

    This Women's Month, Skin Renewal celebrates the empowerment of women through meaningful corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives that continue throughout the year. At each of its 20 clinics nationwide, patients are encouraged to donate gently used bras to support the "I Love Boobies" campaign, which provides essential support for underprivileged women. Additionally, Skin Renewal gifts socks from the same campaign to patients on Women's Day. For every fifth pair of socks sold, a screening is funded for an underprivileged woman, and the brand matches this donation with a pack of Komani reusable sanitary pads for women in need.

    Celebrating Women's Month: The #SkinRenewalDifference in aesthetic care

    With a commitment to continuous innovation and excellence, Skin Renewal leads the way in aesthetic care, providing South African women with the confidence and support they deserve. Celebrate Women's Month with Skin Renewal and experience the difference that expert care and a compassionate approach can make.

    For more information on Skin Renewals CSI initiatives, visit the dedicated CSI page - Renewed Hope on Facebook.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DNA Brand Architects
    DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz