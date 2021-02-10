Celebrating Women's Month: The #SkinRenewalDifference in aesthetic care

Celebrating women with world-class care

Skin Renewal, a proudly female-founded network of clinics, is making a significant impact in the field of medical aesthetics, redefining the local landscape with offerings that rival international standards. With a workforce of over 200 women, the brand is dedicated to transforming lives through personalised, doctor-led care. Each consultation is conducted by a highly trained medical aesthetic doctor, ensuring that every patient receives a bespoke treatment plan tailored to their unique skincare needs.

The brand’s success is rooted in its distinct business model: privately owned clinics led by passionate doctors, exceptional training, FDA-approved products, and cutting-edge technology like the Vydence Laser Platform and Cutera Xeo Platform. This unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that Skin Renewal’s treatments deliver results that not only meet but exceed expectations, establishing the brand as a trusted partner in the journey to looking and feeling one’s best.

This Women's Month, Skin Renewal celebrates the empowerment of women through meaningful corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives that continue throughout the year. At each of its 20 clinics nationwide, patients are encouraged to donate gently used bras to support the "I Love Boobies" campaign, which provides essential support for underprivileged women. Additionally, Skin Renewal gifts socks from the same campaign to patients on Women's Day. For every fifth pair of socks sold, a screening is funded for an underprivileged woman, and the brand matches this donation with a pack of Komani reusable sanitary pads for women in need.

With a commitment to continuous innovation and excellence, Skin Renewal leads the way in aesthetic care, providing South African women with the confidence and support they deserve. Celebrate Women's Month with Skin Renewal and experience the difference that expert care and a compassionate approach can make.

For more information on Skin Renewals CSI initiatives, visit the dedicated CSI page - Renewed Hope on Facebook.



