Transparency and integrity can reshape SA's skincare industry

As South Africa’s consumers become increasingly savvy and sceptical, beauty brands need to respond by doing more than just following trends. Buzzwords and general statements are no longer enough. They need to back up their claims.

Sne Njapha – Precision Influencer & PR Manager at Beiersdorf South Africa. Image supplied

Today’s consumers want to understand what’s in their products, how they work and why they should trust them. For science-led brands, this is an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to transparency, credibility and long-term care.

Skincare innovation is evolving. It’s no longer defined by what’s new but by what’s proven to be effective and safe. Trust is built at the intersection of deep scientific research, rigorous dermatological testing and clear, honest communication.

With decades of research and development (R&D) excellence and products co-developed with dermatologists, brands with strong scientific foundations are well-placed to shape this new standard.

Why science matters in skincare

In the South African market, where access to expert skincare can be uneven and myths often take root, the industry has a responsibility to inform and uplift.

This means demystifying ingredients, setting realistic expectations and prioritising science over spin.

By investing in local research and formulation expertise, engaging with skin experts and speaking directly to the needs of South African consumers, brands can raise the bar for what responsible, inclusive skincare looks like.

One study found that up to 80% of beauty consumers now research product ingredients before purchasing, while another found that nearly 8 in 10 people say ingredient transparency influences their choices.

With this growing awareness around efficacy, sensitivity and long-term safety, brands cannot assume they have consumers’ trust. They need to earn it.

Rigorous clinical testing, transparent results and collaboration with dermatological experts are essential to bridging the gap between claims and real-world outcomes.

In fact, studies show that consumers are more likely to remain loyal to brands that invest in third-party testing and dermatologist co-developed formulations.

Science brings accountability to beauty, ensuring products are not only safe but also effective for diverse skin types and tones, which is a necessity given the demographic makeup of South Africa’s market.

Cutting through beauty misinformation

From DIY TikTok remedies to viral ingredient trends, the beauty space is saturated with skincare advice, and not all of it is reliable.

In today’s connected and digitally driven world, misinformation spreads faster than facts. Consumers are left to navigate a flood of unverified hacks, contradictory claims and influencer-driven content that often prioritises clicks over credibility.

These realities make science-led communication more necessary than ever. Brands that prioritise evidence-based innovation and transparent education give consumers the clarity they crave.

They help them move beyond hype to discover products that deliver genuine results. By grounding product claims in robust research and clear messaging, responsible skincare brands provide a trustworthy guide through the noise.

Ingredient integrity and transparency matter

In skincare, what’s inside the bottle is only part of the story. Consumers today care deeply about how ingredients are sourced, tested and communicated. Transparency isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s an expectation.

Clear, honest labelling and accessible ingredient education empower consumers to make informed decisions that align with their values and skin needs. This means demystifying complex ingredient lists, explaining why certain actives are used and being upfront about sourcing and sustainability practices.

Ingredient integrity isn’t just about compliance. Skincare providers need to build a genuine relationship with consumers based on trust and respect. When people understand what they’re applying and why it matters, skincare becomes a collaborative, confident journey rather than a guessing game.

This is particularly important in South Africa, where diverse skin types and local environmental factors demand tailored and trustworthy skincare solutions. Additionally, with growing consumer interest in ethical and sustainable beauty, clear transparency about ingredient origins and testing can help bridge information gaps and build deeper consumer confidence.

R&D as a competitive advantage

In the skincare industry, rigorous R&D is not just a process but also a critical competitive advantage. Brands that invest deeply in global scientific expertise, combined with local market understanding, are best positioned to innovate products that truly meet diverse consumer needs.

For markets like South Africa, where skin diversity is vast and environmental factors vary widely, local insights paired with global research capabilities enable brands to create solutions that are both relevant and effective.

Strong R&D foundations translate into products consumers can trust, which is an essential differentiator in an often crowded and noisy beauty landscape.

In a market crowded with noise, science remains the clearest voice. As beauty continues to evolve, consumers are demanding more than surface-level promises. They want proof, purpose and products they can believe in.

By grounding skincare in integrity and transparency, brands have the power to rise above the hype.