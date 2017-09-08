Lifestyle Wellness
NakedCherry opens new store at V&A Waterfront

3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
NakedCherry has opened its newest franchise store in the V&A Waterfront, located at The Pavilion in Cape Town. This expansion marks a significant milestone in NakedCherry’s mission to deliver beauty and skincare products across South Africa and beyond.
Image supplied
Image supplied

NakedCherry is known for its waxing experience and South African-developed waxes.

With its specialised skincare products free from parabens, mineral oils, biocides, and other undesirable ingredients, NakedCherry emphasizes the importance of quality and safety.

The brand’s commitment to using only human-testing for its products ensures a focus on the well-being of its clients.

Since its inception as a standalone boutique in Parkhurst, NakedCherry has rapidly grown into a chain of franchised boutiques throughout Johannesburg.

Let's do Biz