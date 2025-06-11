How e-commerce is reshaping skincare retail

Skincare used to be a face-to-face business. Trusted advisors at beauty counters, carefully curated shelves and in-person consultations shaped how consumers discovered and selected their routines.

Aleksey Sukhov, head of e-commerce Africa, Beiersdorf. Image supplied

Today, that model is giving way to a more connected, digitally driven approach. One that reflects how South Africans now explore, choose and commit to their skincare purchases.

By 2026, South Africa’s online retail market is expected to exceed R100bn, with beauty as a key contributor to that growth. What’s unfolding is not just a shift in how products are sold, but in how relationships are built and how brands show up for their customers across every digital touchpoint.

Digital is now a powerful enabler of more personal, seamless skincare experiences. As innovation and consumer expectations evolve, the beauty industry is changing not only in how people shop but also in how they build trust and connection with the brands they choose.

This transformation is multi-layered. It starts with behaviour. More South Africans are shopping for skincare online, driven by mobile access, greater product variety and growing digital confidence across all age groups. But the shift doesn’t stop at where people buy. It’s changing how they choose, how often they return and the nature of their relationships with brands.

Digital platforms are no longer just channels; they are full-service ecosystems for engagement, education and personal care.

Personalised skincare, powered by AI

One of the most significant changes is the rise of personalisation powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Virtual skin assessments, chat-based routines and dynamic product recommendations now replicate many of the functions traditionally associated with in-store beauty advisors.

This is where e-commerce begins to reshape not just logistics but trust. When consumers receive tailored, data-backed suggestions that reflect their skin’s needs and habits, they gain confidence in their choices and in the brand behind them.

This kind of intelligence transforms a simple online purchase into a more considered exchange that feels personal, informed and trustworthy.

This shift also empowers consumers to take more control of their skincare journeys. With tailored insights and intelligent recommendations at their fingertips, they can explore and experiment with greater confidence. In many cases, it also opens the door to products they might not have encountered in-store.

The convenience effect

Convenience takes on a whole new meaning when you factor in digital channels. Subscription services, curated skincare boxes and repeat deliveries are turning ongoing purchases into effortless routines.

By reducing decision fatigue and helping customers stay consistent, these services are reshaping the way skincare fits into everyday life.

Convenience is as much about removing barriers to better skincare habits as it is about ease. When products arrive on time, when purchase decisions are made in advance, and when routines feel almost automatic, brands become part of a consumer’s daily rhythm. That kind of presence builds loyalty in ways that flash sales or impulse buys rarely can.

For brands, these recurring, low-friction touchpoints are also rich opportunities for long-term engagement. Whether it's a reminder to restock, a personalised product update or a small surprise in a box, digital-first convenience allows for a more proactive, responsive relationship with the customer. This is something traditional retail has never quite managed.

The rise of social commerce

At a global level, e-commerce is also expanding the role of digital content and community in skincare. In 2025, the global beauty e-commerce market is estimated to be worth around $257 billion and is projected to hit $338 billion by 2029, fuelled in part by the rise of social commerce. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube have become key spaces for beauty product discovery and sales, significantly influencing consumer purchasing behaviour.

As the market grows, so too does the shift in consumer expectations. Today, consumers aren’t just looking for products; they’re seeking expertise, authenticity and connection. In this new landscape, the brands that succeed are those that go beyond transactions and use their digital presence to offer trust, insight and identity.

Skincare retail is going digital, and it’s time to adapt

Looking ahead, the brands that succeed will be those that make digital a central part of their strategy, not just an afterthought. This means investing in omnichannel strategies that seamlessly connect online experiences, using AI for meaningful personalisation and designing digital spaces that are intuitive and engaging.

E-commerce is no longer just a channel bolted to the side of a traditional sales strategy; it’s becoming the lens through which consumers experience skincare. Every interaction, from clicks to consultations and reorders, reflects a deeper need: how consumers want to care for themselves and how they expect brands to respond. What once took place at beauty counters, with face-to-face consultations, is now happening across screens, offering convenience and the ability to connect on a different level.

Brands that embrace this shift won’t just keep pace, they’ll shape the future of skincare by being smarter, more personal and more attuned to customer needs.