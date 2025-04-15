Retail E-commerce
    Mr D and Toy Kingdom partner for on-demand delivery service

    On-demand delivery platform, Mr D has partnered with Toy Kingdom for on-demand toy delivery within 60 minutes.
    3 Jul 2025
    3 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.linkedin.com

    South Africans can now get their favourite toys, games, and gifts from Toy Kingdom delivered to their door, anywhere in the country, exclusively via the Mr D app.

    Whether it’s a last-minute birthday gift, a spontaneous surprise for the little ones, or a family game-night essential, a wide range of toys is now just a tap away.

    “We are thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of Toy Kingdom delivered by Mr D across South Africa,” says Lee-Anne Trower, head of Retail at Mr D.

    “This expansion represents a significant milestone in our journey to diversify Mr D’s retail offering. With Toy Kingdom, we’re bringing joy, creativity, and imagination into homes across the country, delivered in an hour.”

    With a wide selection of products priced at in-store pricing, customers can browse everything from childhood favourites and educational toys to collectors’ items and classic board games.

    “At Toy Kingdom, we are always looking for ways to bring joy closer to our customers,” says Hylton Bannon, managing director at Toy Kingdom.

    “This partnership with Mr D is a first in South Africa and allows us to offer instant delivery to our customers nationwide. Whether it’s a forgotten birthday present or a spontaneous treat, we’re now making playtime possible in just 60 minutes.”

    Adds Qhayiya Mbalekwa, head of Shops at Mr D, “From action figures to art kits, and puzzles to party games, Toy Kingdom has something for every age and every moment. This partnership is more than convenience; it’s about making people smile. A huge thank you to the teams who brought this vision to life.”

    Toy Kingdom products are available now on Mr D from select stores in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

