Pet Express launches on Mr D – because your pets deserve instant care too

Pet lovers, rejoice. Pet Express has launched on South Africa’s most loved delivery app, Mr D, a new offering dedicated entirely to the needs of pets and their people. This latest retail offering innovation on the Mr D platform brings trusted pet care essentials straight to your door, fast.

Whether you're stocking up on essentials, keeping mealtimes running smoothly or choosing something more premium for your pet’s wellbeing, Pet Express is the go-to retail offering on the Mr D app with orders arriving within 60 minutes or less.

Convenience paw-sonified

Pet Express is your reliable, everyday solution for pet care, the one-stop shop that helps you stay on top of your pet’s needs without missing a beat. Pet Express makes it easier to plan, stock up, and get things done. With trusted delivery and quality products at your fingertips, you can focus on what matters most, enjoying time with your furry companion, not rushing out for last-minute supplies.

“We know our furbabies are family and looking after them should be easy,” says Su-Lise Tessendorf-Louw, CMO at Mr D. “With Pet Express on Mr D you can tick off the to do list and stock up on the good stuff all in one go.”.”

What’s in the cat-alogue?

Pet Express goes beyond basics. It features a carefully selected specialised and vet approved range of trusted brands like Montego and Ultra Pets, Cat’s Best, Olympic and many more offering everything from nutritious pet food to tasty treats. “This is a natural evolution of the Mr D platform,” says Alex Wörz, CEO of Mr D. “We’re building a holistic, lifestyle-focused ecosystem for our users, and that includes their pets. With Pet Express, we’re offering a smarter way to shop, with the same reliability and speed people have come to expect from Mr D.”

Why Pet Express?

Convenience: Designed for pet parents who like to stay organised. Pet Express helps you keep your home fully stocked, effortlessly and reliably. All in within an hour!



Comprehensive: From pet food to accessories, it’s a one-stop shop.



Premium: High-quality, vet-approved options for health-conscious pet parents.



Reliable: Backed by Mr D’s established delivery network, you know your order is in good hands.

“Our goal was to create a pet shopping experience that’s both premium and practical,” adds Lee-Anne Trower, head of retail at Mr D. “Pet Express brings a curated product mix to your door within the hour, with ease. It’s about elevating the everyday and giving pet parents more time to focus on what matters.”

Fur the love of convenience

Pet Express is part of Mr D’s ongoing commitment to expand and innovate, creating more value for customers through thoughtful, tailored retail offering. It’s not just about reliability, it’s about supporting pet owners in their daily lives with effortless convenience.

So the next time your dog gives you that look or your cat stages a protest at an empty bowl, don’t worry, Mr D’s got you (and them) covered.

Discover Pet Express on the Mr D app today. Because when your pets need something, they shouldn’t have to wait.

Currently available in select suburbs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Pretoria.



