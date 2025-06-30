Marketing & Media Sponsorship
    Two icons, one screen - Mr D joins the legendary Vetkoekpaleis in Season 3

    Issued by aHead Marketing Services
    30 Jun 2025
    It’s the return South Africa didn’t know it needed. Vetkoekpaleis is back with a brand-new season, now streaming exclusively on AfriForum TV. And this time, there’s a new face delivering more than just laughs: Mr D has officially joined the cast.
    Season 3 of the Afrikaans sitcom brings with it a fresh dose of nostalgia, humour, and unmistakably local flavour, making it the perfect moment for two proudly South African favourites to come together. Mr D’s sponsorship of the new season marks a natural fit: both Vetkoekpaleis and Mr D are woven into the fabric of daily life, culture, and community across the country.

    Meet Pikkie Mordyk, played by actor Reginald Hufkie, a fictional Mr D driver who’s bringing new energy (and orders) to the beloved world of Vetkoekpaleis. With charm, comic timing, and that signature delivery bag, Pikkie’s arrival signals more than just a plot twist - it’s a celebration of modern South African life.

    Stream now, free and easy

    The new 10-episode season is live now on AfriForum TV, a dedicated Afrikaans streaming service. Streaming is completely free, and fans can watch on any device on a phone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV. All that’s needed is a quick email sign-up, and the show is ready to play.

    Why Mr D?

    For Mr D, this partnership is all about connection. Vetkoekpaleis isn’t just a show - it’s a shared memory, a cultural touchstone, and a reminder of the warmth, humour, and resilience that define South African storytelling. By stepping into this iconic setting, Mr D is celebrating local love, language, and laughter - all while bringing its modern, on-demand spirit and effortless convenience to the table.

    Vetkoekpaleis is a beloved part of South African TV history, and bringing Mr D into that world felt completely natural,” says Su-Lise Tessendorf-Louw, CMO at Mr D. “Both brands are proudly local, deeply rooted in South African culture, and speak to the everyday moments that connect us. This sponsorship is a celebration of two homegrown icons coming together in a way that just makes sense.”

    Whether you’re here for the nostalgia or the new stories, one thing’s for sure: with Pikkie Mordyk in the mix, Season 3 is delivering big.

    aHead Marketing Services
    With all our marketing experience we confidently offer all services within the marketing wagon wheel. Our strength is in the blend of top industry capability and client-side knowledge. We know what is important and how best to deliver this.
