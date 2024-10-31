A journey of passion and perseverance: Athos Phytides' Nando's success story

Athos Phytides' journey with Nando’s is a powerful testament to how passion, perseverance, and unwavering belief can transform a seemingly ordinary path into an extraordinary success story.

In 1993, fresh from earning his national diploma in marketing and sales management from Vaal Triangle Technikon, Phytides took on what he thought was a temporary cashier role at Nando’s during his holiday break. But what was intended as a brief stint soon sparked a deeper connection to the brand, igniting a fire that would shape his future.

Balancing part-time work at Nando’s Vanderbijlpark with his ongoing studies, Phytides quickly stood out for his dedication and hard work. When the opportunity to become a junior manager arose, he grabbed it with both hands. Supported by Graham McCullum, a joint venture partner who believed in his potential and accommodated his academic schedule, Phytides found himself at a crossroads where his studies and passion for Nando’s converged.

Phytides’ relentless commitment soon led to a promotion to senior manager at Nando’s Vanderbijlpark. But his true moment of courage came in October 1999, when he took a leap of faith that would define his life. With no financial background and limited resources, Phytides purchased his first Nando’s franchise. He cashed in a policy and borrowed from his father to make it happen, repaying the debt within a year.

It was Brian Sacks, the managing director at the time, who saw something special in Phytides and offered him the chance of a lifetime by offering him his first restaurant. That leap, born out of sheer determination, marked the beginning of a legacy.

Driven by an unshakeable belief in the Nando’s values – passion, pride, integrity, courage, and family – Phytides began to thrive. From a single outlet, his territory grew, and today he owns nine Nando’s restaurants, with plans to expand even further. His guiding principles of pride and passion were the bedrock of his early success, but as he grew as a leader, integrity and family became the core of his philosophy. In recent years, courage has defined his journey, especially when he made the bold decision to acquire five additional Nando’s restaurants during the tumultuous period of Covid-19.

Even in the face of adversity – like the devastating July 2021 unrest that forced temporary closures and inflicted significant financial losses – Phytides’ resolve never faltered.

Now, more than ever, Phytides is focused on family, which is one of the brand’s values that recognises that we are, because of others. He is committed to building a united team, knowing that his success is intertwined with the growth and success of those around him. He finds inspiration in watching his team members rise through the ranks, from grillers to supervisors to senior managers who now run some of the largest Nando’s stores in the country. For Phytides, it’s clear: he is only as strong as his team, and their collective strength drives his continued success.

To those considering the path of franchise ownership, Phytides offers straightforward advice: "If you are not passionate about your work, don’t pursue it. Passion is the engine of success and success, in turn, brings happiness."

Over three decades with Nando’s have taught him that the toughest decisions are often the most crucial and that shortcuts simply don’t exist in the pursuit of true success. His focus on people, whether his staff, the support from head office, or the strength of the Nando’s brand, underscores the importance of surrounding oneself with talent and integrity to achieve greatness.

Phytides lives by a quote from the movie Rocky: "Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place, and I don't care how tough you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!" – Rocky Balboa

To his fellow Nandocas (those who work at Nando’s), Phytides sends a clear message: "Hold the line and stay focused on grilling the best chicken on the planet."

Athos Phytides' story isn’t just about business success, it’s about the power of passion, the strength of character, and the impact of unwavering belief in oneself and one’s team. His journey serves as an inspiring blueprint for anyone daring to dream big and willing to work tirelessly to make that dream a reality.



