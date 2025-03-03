BBC’s first ever chief brand officer to present in-person keynote at Nedbank IMC

Subscribe & Follow
This is true for iconic brands globally, and our South African greats like Nando’s, Castle Lager, MTN and Nedbank, to name but a few, are likewise having to interrogate how best to change with the times while still being true to their core.
It’s a challenge that Charl Bassil, BBC’s first ever chief brand officer is so adept at tackling. This seasoned expert’s vision for one of the world’s most iconic institutions is to strategically re-imagine and strengthen the BBC brand in an ever-changing environment.
Flying in from London to present exclusively at the conference on 18 September, Bassil’s career journey started with one of SA’s own iconic brands, Castle Lager (SABMiller). He has over two decades of experience in helping nurture brands in the FMCG and beverage sectors. As the former CMO and Global vice president of marketing at Absolut Vodka, Bassil’s ability to see the bigger picture and bring people together resulted in a more purpose-driven, engaging and inclusive brand.
“It’s really about unpacking how these brands can best change with the times to remain relevant, authentic and deliver on results that matter, while still maintaining their true North, their fundamental brand values that made them iconic in the first place” explains Bassil.
This is not a quick fix; it requires challenging existing mindsets, evolving leadership roles, embracing change and maintaining meaningful consumer connections. But with the right tools and strategies you can drive the business case for your re-imagined strategy, cultivating brands for their real impact and value in the long term rather than focusing on short-term gains.
"We are delighted to welcome Charl to the Nedbank IMC stage this year," says Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC. "With his exceptional skill in transforming iconic brands, Charl's keynote address promises to be an unforgettable highlight of the conference."
The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing event. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.
One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.
The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with Masa, in collaboration with the ACA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is ‘Marketing is Business®’.
