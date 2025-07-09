South Africa
IMC Conference
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KantarHeineken BeveragesAdvertising Media ForumBroad MediaIMC ConferenceGagasi FMEverlyticPrimedia BroadcastingBET SoftwareJoe PublicSauce AdvertisingVMLThe ForumCEM Africa SummitCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com

Rising stars: Appreciating our greatest assets

Issued by IMC Conference
30 Jul 2025
30 Jul 2025
Young talent is redefining marketing, and this year’s inaugural Youth Panel at the 2025 Nedbank IMC Conference is giving them the platform they deserve.

With youth unemployment currently at 46.1% according to Stats SA, creating a meaningful opportunity for young marketers is more crucial than ever. The IMC remains firmly committed to nurturing and uplifting the next generation of marketing leaders.

“We don’t just talk about empowering youth - we invest in them,” says Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC. “Since our launch in 2019, we’ve provided 12 tertiary bursaries (in partnership with Red&Yellow Creative School of Business) and over R1 million in student attendance value as part of our YOUTH1000 initiative together with the Marketing Association of SA (MASA)”.

This year, Africa’s biggest marketing conference is ensuring that young marketers have a seat at the table. The ‘Appreciating Assets: Our Rising Stars Speak Out’ panel on the 18th September will give emerging leaders the chance to share their perspectives on marketing’s evolving role as a driver of real business growth, echoing the conference theme: Marketing is Business. Hosted by industry trailblazer, Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, the panellists include:

  • Mukona Ligege, AAA School of Advertising
  • Micaela Wathen, University of Pretoria
  • Nozizwe Sibisi, University of Johannesburg

Mukona Ligege
Mukona Ligege
Micaela Wathen
Micaela Wathen
Nozizwe Sibisi
Nozizwe Sibisi

The panel forms part of a broader conversation about how young professionals can thrive in an industry undergoing rapid transformation, from the rise of AI and digital tools to the demand for purpose-driven brands.

This panel is more than just a dialogue – it promises authentic and honest insights too. The Nedbank IMC is committed to building real pathways for South Africa’s rising stars and their message is clear: investing in young marketers is not charity, it is essential, smart business.

Attend in-person or online.

Venue – Mosaiek Teatro. 1 Danielle Street, Fairland, 2030.

Early bird phases sold out. In-person tickets priced at R4000 (excl. VAT).

Limited seats available. No allocated seating.

Virtual tickets priced at R950 (excl. VAT).

Book now.

For more information visit: https://imcconference.com/

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Collective (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is ‘Marketing is Business®’.

Read more: Nedbank, IMC, Dale Hefer
Share this article
NextOptions
IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz