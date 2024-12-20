More #WPRDAY2025
Gagasi FM Shero Awards 2025 – a celebration of KZN women breaking barriers
Held during Women’s Month, the Shero Awards honour and celebrate ordinary women in KwaZulu-Natal who are making an extraordinary impact through their passion, excellence, and commitment to community and professional work, often reaching beyond the borders of KZN.
With a continued increase in both the number and quality of nominations received over the years, the 2025 edition promises to be the most inspiring yet. The awards will highlight twelve categories, through which Gagasi FM listeners can nominate their Shero – the woman who inspires them most.
Listeners are encouraged to submit nominations for women who are making a meaningful difference in their communities or professional spaces across the following 12 categories:
- Creative Arts
- Entertainment and Music
- Sports
- Science and Technology
- Big Business Professional
- Enterprise
- Social Entrepreneurship
- Education
- Public Service
- KZN Ambassador
- Community Leader
- Shero Honouree
Nominations are officially open on the Gagasi FM website, with the deadline for all submissions set for Friday, 15 August 2025.
A key highlight of the annual ceremony is the Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Shero Award, which honours a woman who has made a profound contribution to her industry and to South African society at large. In recent years, this esteemed accolade has been awarded to some of the country’s most respected women, including:
- Mama Mary Twala (2020) – Legendary Actress
- Mama Gcina Mhlophe (2021) – Storyteller, Poet & Author
- Mama Thembi Mtshali-Jones (2022) – Theatre & Screen Icon
- Leleti Khumalo (2023) – Actress & Humanitarian
- Thembi Nyandeni (2024) – Veteran Actress & Mentor
This year, Gagasi FM is proud to announce Deli Malinga as the 2025 Lifetime Shero honouree, recognised for her exceptional contribution to the arts and her role in shaping the local entertainment industry over the decades.
Each year, Gagasi FM receives countless heartfelt nominations from its listeners, reflecting the profound impact that women have across communities in KZN. The Shero Awards are not just about fame or recognition – they are about amplifying the voices, stories, and journeys of ordinary women doing extraordinary things.
“This platform is about honouring everyday heroines and pioneers whose stories often go untold. It’s about saying to them: “We see you. We celebrate you. You are our Sheros.” We encourage them to continue making an impact in our province.” says Minenhle Dlamini, managing director of Gagasi FM.
To nominate your Shero, visit the Gagasi FM website and complete the nomination form under the “Shero Awards 2025” section. Share your story and let the province know why your nominee deserves the honour. #GagasiShero2025.
