    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    Gagasi FM nominated for Best Radio Station at the 2025 Urban Music Awards South Africa

    Gagasi FM is proud to announce its nomination for Best Radio Station (South Africa) at the prestigious Urban Music Awards 2025 (UMA). This recognition, driven entirely by public vote, celebrates the station’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging radio content to its vibrant and loyal listeners.
    Issued by Gagasi FM
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Gagasi FM nominated for Best Radio Station at the 2025 Urban Music Awards South Africa

    The Urban Music Awards is a globally recognised awards ceremony that celebrates R&B, hip-hop, soul, and dance music. For over two decades, the UMAs have honoured outstanding talent across the UK, USA, Caribbean, and Europe, and are now expanding globally with events in Asia, Dubai, and Africa.

    In a groundbreaking move for African music, Capital Radio South Africa has officially partnered with the UMA to launch the Urban Music Awards South Africa (UMA SA). This powerful collaboration celebrates and elevates South African artists, producers, and creatives, offering them a dedicated platform for recognition both locally and internationally.

    Gagasi FM’s nomination is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and creativity of its entire team, as well as the enduring support of its listeners across KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.

    “We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for Best Radio Station at the Urban Music Awards South Africa 2025. This nomination is a recognition of the incredible efforts of everyone at Gagasi FM, and the unwavering support of our listeners. We’re truly grateful and excited to have the opportunity to showcase the strength of KZN’s vibrant radio community on a national stage,” said Minenhle Dlamini, Gagasi FM’s managing director.

    The nomination follows Gagasi FM’s recent win at the Inaugural Behind The Scenes Awards 2024, where the station was named Most Prominent Regional Radio Station. In December 2024, Gagasi FM also unveiled its new tagline “The sound of KZN” which has received overwhelming praise from both media and listeners for strengthening the station’s identity and connection to its community.

    “This nomination by the Urban Music Awards is an exciting milestone, and we look forward to seeing the support from our listeners and the KZN community as we work towards securing this prestigious award,” Dlamini added.

    Adding to the celebration, Gagasi FM’s Midday Connection (12pm to 3pm) co-host, Khaya Mthethwa has also been nominated in the Best Gospel Act category at the Urban Music Awards South Africa. This dual recognition underscores the station’s talent both on-air and off, and further highlights Gagasi FM’s impact across the entertainment and music landscape.

    Gagasi FM now calls on all its listeners to help secure the win. Voting is officially open, and supporters are encouraged to cast their votes at www.telephonos.com for Gagasi FM in the Best Radio Station category, and for Khaya Mthethwa in the Best Gospel Act category.

    With its eyes set on victory, Gagasi FM remains committed to being a powerful, authentic voice for KZN, and a force for positive change in South African radio.

    Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

    Gagasi FM
    Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
