Gagasi FM bids farewell to Zisto

Gagasi FM announces the departure of Thandi "Zisto" Mhlongo, as she has chosen not to renew her contract with the station. Her current contract will officially conclude on 31 March 2025.

The award-winning presenter has been an integral part of the Gagasi FM family since joining in 2017, initially hosting the weekend breakfast show before progressing to the mid-morning slot. In 2022, she took on the co-hosting role for the afternoon drive show, where she has remained for the past three seasons.

As the current season comes to a close, discussions were held regarding her return to the show; however, Zisto has decided to explore new opportunities beyond Gagasi FM.

Reflecting on her journey, she shares: "I am truly grateful for the incredible journey I have had with Gagasi FM over the past eight years. From starting out as a young broadcaster on the weekend breakfast show to co-hosting the afternoon drive for the past three seasons, it has been a fulfilling experience. While this decision was not an easy one, I believe I have made my contribution to this amazing brand, and I have also grown immensely as a person. At this stage of my life, considering my personal and professional aspirations, I feel it is the right time to move on. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Gagasi FM listeners for their unwavering love and support throughout my journey."

Zisto’s final show will be on Monday, 31 March 2025.

Gagasi FM management extends its sincere appreciation to Zisto for her dedication, passion, and contribution to the station over the years. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

The station will unveil its line-up on Friday, 28 March, with the new season officially launching on 1 April 2025.

