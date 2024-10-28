Gagasi FM welcomes back radio host Selbeyonce

Gagasi FM, the sound of KZN, is proud to officially announce the newest addition to its dynamic drive-time show, The Gagasi Fast Lane, the vibrant and beloved media personality Selby Mkhize, affectionately known as Selbeyonce. She joins the formidable duo, the Kings of the Weekend – Sphectacular and DJ Naves – as co-host of the weekday show airing Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6pm.

Selbeyonce is no stranger to Gagasi FM, making a highly anticipated return to the station following her departure in 2012.

Following Zisto’s exit from the show, the station embarked on a two-month search for the perfect replacement. After testing the chemistry between the three broadcasters, it became clear that Selbeyonce was the ideal fit to bring balance, boldness, and brilliance to The Gagasi Fast Lane.

"Selbeyonce brings the zest, the fun, the spunk, the wit, and the sass that the Gagasi Fast Lane thrives on. Her personality not only complements the energy of Sphectacular and DJ Naves, but also enhances the show's force as we continue to push boundaries in drive-time radio," said Gagasi FM’s head of audience, Alex Mthiyane.

Selbeyonce’s return coincides with Pride Month, a powerful and symbolic moment that highlights Gagasi FM’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and representation. As a proud member and advocate of the LGBTQI+ community, Selbeyonce’s on-air presence is both a celebration of identity and a reflection of the station’s promise to serve all its listeners with authenticity.

"Selbeyonce will resonate deeply with our Glocalist audience – listeners who are globally in tune yet proudly KZN and deeply rooted in their culture. Our listeners can expect an exhilarating ride on The Gagasi Fast Lane, now powered by a triple threat of hosts who embody energy, culture, and connection, which is what Gagasi FM is all about," said Gagasi FM’s head of commercial hub, Pinky Myeni.

Selbeyonce officially joined the team on Monday, 23 June 2025. So tune in to The Gagasi Fast Lane, weekdays from 3pm to 6pm – it’s time to hit the Fast Lane with Sphectacular, Selbeyonce, and DJ Naves on Gagasi FM, the sound of KZN!

