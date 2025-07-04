South Africa
    Boschendal earns Green Key certification for accommodation

    Boschendal Wine Estate has achieved Green Key certification for its accommodation offering, marking a significant sustainability milestone in South Africa’s tourism and wine industries.
    7 Aug 2025
    7 Aug 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Global eco-label with strict criteria

    The Green Key eco-label, managed locally by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) and coordinated internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), is awarded to tourism establishments that meet strict standards in environmental management, resource efficiency, ethical practices and community engagement.

    "This landmark achievement underscores our commitment not just to hospitality excellence, but to actively regenerating the land and people that sustain us," says Amy Kropman, CEO of Boschendal Farm.

    Farm-wide sustainability initiatives

    The estate’s sustainability efforts include an expanding solar infrastructure, holistic soil regeneration practices, integrated livestock systems, and biodiversity-friendly farming methods. From 1 August, Boschendal also introduced a 2% Conservation Levy on accommodation stays to help fund its conservation, efficiency and biodiversity initiatives.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Leadership recognised by WESSA

    WESSA CEO Cindy-Lee Cloete calls the certification “a truly remarkable milestone that sets a global precedent”, recognising Boschendal’s efforts to align heritage with innovation and environmental stewardship.

    The estate’s initiatives include:

    • A dedicated environmental manager and green committee to oversee progress and governance;
    • A formal sustainability policy addressing climate change, biodiversity, social equity and resource efficiency;
    • Reductions in emissions, water use and waste, alongside guest education and impact reporting;
    • Partnerships supporting biodiversity, youth development, and local sourcing.

    Growing global concern over tourism’s impact

    The certification follows growing global concern about the tourism industry’s environmental footprint. A recent World Economic Forum report (July 2025) warned that tourism emissions could account for up to 15% of global totals by 2034, with waste production exceeding ecological limits unless urgent action is taken.

    Certification responds to evolving traveller expectations

    “Green Key is not a badge—it’s a commitment to regeneration, accountability and purpose," says Kropman. "Guests from key markets like the UK and Germany increasingly seek aligned, impactful travel experiences—and this certification brings credibility to that promise."

    A handover ceremony was held at Boschendal on 1 August, attended by the estate’s leadership and Green Key representatives.

    Let's do Biz