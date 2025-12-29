Volkswagen cuts over 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ in 2025

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) reduced more than 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ across its production sites in 2025, a reduction of over 65% compared with 2018.

The company says the cuts reflect its ongoing strategy to achieve balance-sheet carbon-neutral production across all locations by 2040.

Long-term sustainability

Steffen Reiche, member of the brand board of management responsible for production and logistics at VWCV, said: "Sustainability is not a short-term goal for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, but a permanent commitment.

"With the switch to green electricity, the expansion of renewable energies and innovative partner projects such as the biomass CHP plant in Hanover, we are consistently focusing on sustainable solutions – and will thus save more than 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide this year.

"We are boosting regional value creation, securing jobs and making an active contribution to climate protection. Our goal is clear: by 2040, we want the production processes at all locations to be climate-neutral and thus assume responsibility for the environment and society.”

Renewable electricity rolled out

Since January 2025, the Hanover plant has operated entirely on electricity from renewable sources.

The Polish sites in Poznań and Września have used green electricity since 2019. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles says that switching to renewable energy remains one of the main levers for reducing emissions.

At the Września plant in Poland, an in-house photovoltaic system with 31,000 modules and 18.3 megawatts of output supplied all the plant’s production electricity in September 2024 for the first time.

On average, solar power now accounts for around 25% of the site’s annual electricity demand. Further renewable energy projects are under review.

Heating emissions reduced

In Hanover, a biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plant operated by regional energy company enercity was commissioned to supply district heating. The plant uses non-recyclable local waste wood, combined with a heat pump and modern flue gas cleaning, reducing CO₂ emissions from thermal energy by more than 40% compared with 2024.

Petra Schreiber, head of public affairs and sustainability at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: "Sustainability is far more than a corporate goal for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles – it is our compass for responsible action and long-term success. We combine ecological responsibility with economic strength and social commitment."

The company says its efforts in renewable energy, heat management, and partner projects reflect a long-term strategy to reduce emissions and strengthen climate protection at its production sites.