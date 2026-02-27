South Africa
Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SRK ConsultingMontgomery Group AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South Africa's hydrogen horizon brightens with R100m Wits-Air Liquide initiative

    The R100m Wits–South Africa Hydrogen Localisation Initiative (Wits-SAHLI) — an initiative between Air Liquide South Africa, the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) and the Localisation Support Fund (LSF) — is set to boost South Africa’s hydrogen expertise and research capacity, further advancing the country’s just energy transition towards a low-carbon hydrogen economy.
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    Image credit:
    Image credit: user6702303 on Freepik

    Wits-SAHLI will establish a modular pilot hydrogen plant on Wits University’s West Campus.

    This "living laboratory" is designed to support applied research and teaching, on-campus testing of hydrogen applications and provide a de-risked entry point for industry partners to explore hydrogen solutions.

    The facility utilises a 110kW electrolyser to convert water and renewable electricity into low-carbon hydrogen.

    With a storage capacity of 200kg, the plant can later reconvert this stored hydrogen into clean power, delivering a total electrical output of up to 200kW during peak operation.

    This project is a direct response to the national call for re-industrialisation and serves as a platform for collaboration beyond the university, supporting South Africa’s broader hydrogen ambitions.

    Wits-SAHLI is scheduled to be operational by 2028 and forms part of Air Liquide’s multi-year investment programme supporting the decarbonisation of South Africa.

    Read more: water, renewable energy, Wits University, University of the Witwatersrand, Air Liquide, hydrogen, clean energy, clean power, decarbonisation, just energy transition, renewable electricity, Localisation Support Fund, LSF
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz